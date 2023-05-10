Victory over Romeo in Game for Hope

By Wendi Reardon Price

Clarkston News Sports Writer

Clarkston Boys Varsity Lacrosse continued their winning streak during Game for Hope on Saturday over Romeo, 19-6.

“It’s a big night,” said Brian Kaminskas, head coach. “We play for all the reasons we really don’t talk about, about all the people in their lives. They did a nice job. They came out with a purpose other than lacrosse, and it showed. It was a very nice night.”

The Wolves jumped to a 3-point lead in the first two minutes with goals from Luke Darnell, Nick Ferman and Blake Berry. They wrapped the first quarter leading the score, 9-0.

Romeo scored 28 seconds into the second quarter. It would be the only goal for the Bulldogs until the second half as the Wolves continued to dominate on offense and defense to eight more goals in the quarter, 17-1.

Berry led with four goals and two assists. Ferman and Zaidan Green each scored three goals. Green had three assists and Ferman had one assist. Parker Royce, Ellis York and Ryan Phyle each scored two goals. Phyle had one assist.

Darnell had one goal and two assists and Tyler Cray had one goal and one assist. Jason Martindale had one assist.

The Wolves defeated Grand Blanc on Friday, 13-8.

“It was a good win, and we celebrate all the wins,” said Kaminskas, adding it wasn’t the team’s best game. “I think we didn’t play to our standards. It was reflected in the score.”

The first quarter finished with both teams tied at two points.

Grand Blanc was first to score in the second quarter to break the tie. Green tied the game at three points with seven minutes left in the quarter. Green broke the tie less than four minutes later with another goal and Ferman added one more to the tally with a minute to go, putting the score 5-3 going into the second half.

Green led with five goals and two assists. Cray had two goals and one assist. Ferman and Gavin Pate each scored two goals. Darnell had one goal and four assists. Phyle had one goal and one assist and Berry had one assist. Danny Redmond had five saves.

“You have to learn to step back, and you have to get up for every game,” Kaminskas reflected on the game against Grand Blanc. “You have to be prepared for every game. You have to approach it the way you will approach every thing. It’s late in the season so they will tend to make mistakes like that. Hopefully those are now out of the way.”

The Wolves (12-1) host South Lyon (13-1) on Friday at Clarkston High School Stadium, 5:30 p.m. They head to Saline (7-6) on Saturday, 4:30 p.m. They head to St. Mary’s Prep on Monday, May 15, 6 p.m. before wrapping the regular season against Canton at home on Wednesday, May 17, 6 p.m.

“It should be a challenging end to the season,” said Kaminskas.

The Wolves will find out who they face first in the MHSAA Division 1 Regional 8 competition, which Clarkston hosts, when brackets are posted on Wednesday, May 10 on www.mhsaa.com.