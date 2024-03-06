Waldon, Clintonville to Montclair Drive to close starting March 8

Oakland County — Last week, the Road Commission for Oakland County (RCOC) announced plans to close Waldon Road, Clintonville Road to Montclair Drive (just east of the Independence/Orion township border), starting on March 8, for continued gravel-road paving and safety improvements that will conclude in the fall of 2024.

The road closure will impact both Independence and Orion townships.

The first phase of construction on Waldon Road, from Baldwin Road to Montclair Drive in Orion Twp., was completed in the fall of 2023 which included gravel-road paving, replacement of the Sashabaw Creek culvert and an eight-foot-wide shared-use pathway adjacent to the road from Montclair Drive to Baldwin Road.

The approximately $15 million project is paid for through federal road funding and by RCOC, Independence Township, Orion Township and Oakland County general government (through the Tri-Party Program).

Remaining construction and safety upgrades include:

Paving the unpaved section of Waldon Road, Montclair Drive to Clintonville Road, with asphalt, including paved shoulders, which will begin on March 8.

Construction of a roundabout at the intersection of Waldon and Clintonville roads which is expected to begin July 1.

Realigning the curves along Waldon Road on the Independence Township/Orion Township border to improve safety.

Replacing two large culverts under the road.

Realignment of a small stream under the road

During the closure of Waldon Road from Montclair Drive to Clintonville Road to through traffic, access to homes and businesses within the construction zone will be maintained.

The detour for through traffic is Waldon Road to Baldwin Road to Maybee Road to Clintonville Road, back to Waldon Road and vice versa.

When the Waldon Road/Clintonville Road intersection closes on approximately July 1 for roundabout construction, the detour for Waldon traffic will be Waldon Road to Baldwin Road to Maybee Road to Sashabaw Road to Clarkston Road, back to Clintonville Road and vice versa.

The road and roundabout will open in the fall.

For more information on the project, visit the Waldon Road page in the “Road Projects” section of the RCOC website, www.rcocweb.org. — M.K.