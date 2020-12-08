What ‘MATT’ers: Stop the complaining

If nothing else, this pandemic has led to many people – and yes, even those in Clarkston – to show their true colors.

I learned a long time ago that people show their true personality in the face of adversity.

Well, that must mean that a great deal of people in this community are nothing but whiners and complainers with nothing better to do than blame everyone but that someone in the mirror for your problems.

Let’s face it. COVID is here to stay. It’s not going anywhere. Even when we get a vaccine, the virus will still be just that, a virus.

This pandemic isn’t just in your quaint town of Clarkston, folks. It is worldwide. People everywhere are dealing with keeping kids home from school, working from home, and adjusting to a new way of life.

I hate to say it, but we will not go back to “normal.” The way of life we all knew pre-COVID is not miraculously coming back, no matter how much you want to comment on Facebook that this virus is political or fake.

It’s real. Either deal with it or continue to complain with no responsible action on your end and continue to look like a fool.

It’s that simple.

For all those selfish parents out there that put their jobs and income above helping their kids with online school, you are just pathetic. Figure it out! We get emails and messages on social media about how this and that isn’t fair, it’s someone’s else’s fault, that you “can’t do it.”

I don’t buy any of that.

We all are facing adversity. We are all being forced to adapt to what life has thrown at us. We are all – for the most part – doing all we can to play the hand we’ve been dealt and live comfortably day to day.

For those that choose to hide behind social media and throw accusations over email, you have zero credibility in my eyes. You are simply lazy and choosing to take the easy way out.

Every one of us – even the folks in good ol’ Clarkston – has more to do with their lives than complain, but sadly, some of us would rather pine for sympathy than put in an honest effort to make a difference.

— Matt Mackinder