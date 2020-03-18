Win before season suspended

BY WENDI REARDON PRICE

Clarkston News Sports Writer

The Wolves defeated Oxford during the MHSAA Division 1 Boys Basketball District 5 Semifinal game, 79-38, on March 11.

“I really loved our focus,” said Tim Wasilk, Clarkston Boys Varsity Basketball head coach. “We were prepared. The kids were ready to play, they were dialed in. They weren’t worried about who we were playing which I loved.”

The Wolves went on a 25-point run until Wildcat Trey Townsend scored on two free throws 68 seconds into the second quarter.

They opened the night with the first two baskets from sophomore Fletcher Loyer and senior Matt Nicholson. Oxford attempted two field goal shots to grab the lead but the shots didn’t make their mark.

“They had some shots in the first quarter. They were tough shots,” said Wasilk, adding they also tried to limit Townsend. “He is a great player. We watched a lot of film on him, and he can definitely score. It was key to limit his touches and do what we could to stop him from scoring.”

The run would continue as sophomore Keegan Wasilk, sophomore Nathan Steinman and senior Cole Donchez added to the score while they also worked to keep Oxford scoreless.

“We took care of what we were doing,” said Wasilk. “They did a really good job getting into the passing lanes defensively and pressuring them really well and pushing the ball when we were rebounding and getting stops. It was nice to see right from the get-go. We had a good first quarter especially the particular first four minutes.

Loyer led the night with 26 points and four steals. Nicholson had 12 points, 11 rebounds and eight blocks; Wasilk had ten points and six assists; Donchez had nine points and two rebounds; junior Luke Scherler had six points and three rebounds; and Steinman had four points and five rebounds.

“I was just proud of the way we stepped up, started and played throughout the entire game not only the starters, but the reserves came in and played too throughout,” said Wasilk. “It was good. There is a focus about us right now that I really like.”

The Wolves opened the district playoffs with a 64-30 win over Rochester Adams, March 9.

The boys finished the first half with a 27-14 lead after Wasilk scored two points as the buzzer sounded.

They opened the third quarter with a 15-point run which included six points from Nicholson, four points from Wasilk and a field goal from Donchez.

Wasilk led with 19 points and had six assists. Nicholson had 12 points and 12 rebounds; Loyer had 12 points and three rebounds; sophomore Mike DePillo had 11 points and seven rebounds; and Donchez had five points and five assists.

The district final for last Friday between Clarkston (21-1) and Lake Orion (8-14) was not played as the MHSAA suspended all winter tournaments effective immediately as of Thursday afternoon following the most recent update on the COVID-19, coronavirus, in Michigan.