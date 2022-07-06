Wizards on the court

Gaylord — Four young Clarkston basketball players competed in their first Gus Macker tournament and came home champions, June 25-26.

The Clarkston Wizards, with Alayna Hughes, Reagan Minto, Sophie Robbins and Izzy Yedlin won two out of three games during Saturday. Then, they won four consecutive games on Sunday to clinch the championship. Two of the games were back-to-back game against the only undefeated team in the brackets.

The 10U girls champions attend Independence Elementary and Clarkston Elementary.