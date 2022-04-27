Wolfpack Update for April 27, 2022

Top finishes on the green

Clarkston Boys Varsity Golf finished strong on the last nine to take eighth out of 21 teams at The Fortress in Frankenmuth on Saturday.

Junior Zach Bauer led the team with a 77 for the day.

Junior Blake Botterill finished with a 84; senior Dru Brody, 86; junior Jose De Nigris, 87; and sophomore Kaiden Rose, 89.

They tied for third place on Friday during an invitational at Fieldstone Golf Club in Auburn Hills.

Botterill finished as medalist and led the team with 75. Bauer finished with 84; senior Cristian Walk, 85; senior Drew Parillo, 87; and senior Josh Powe, 94.

The varsity invitational at Edgewood Country Club on Monday, April 18 was cancelled due to weather conditions.

They took fourth place out of 21 teams at Wyndgate, April 11. They were led by Bauer, who shot a 77 and finished as a medalist. Botterill hit a 80; Brody, 81; Rose and De Nigris, 86.

They competed in the Indianwood Invitational on Monday. They head to the Farmington Invitational on Friday and the Oakland Invitational on Monday, May 2.

Clarkston Boys Golf holds their 15th Annual Golf Scramble on Saturday, May 14 at Fountains. A shotgun scramble is at 8:30 a.m. with awards presentation at 1:30 p.m. More information on Twitter – @clarkstongolf.

Hitters gear up for busy week

Clarkston Varsity Softball freshman Gracie Cantley made her first two hits count in the Wolves’ 12-6 win over Milford, April 12.

Cantley hit a grand slam home run over the fence and had another home run for six RBIs for Clarkston.

The Wolves lost to Troy Athens last Thursday, 8-6.

They opened this week in Davison with a double header. They host Lake Orion on Thursday in a double header beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Clarkston heads to play the Michigan Stars this weekend. They head to Rochester on Tuesday, May 3 for a double header, 4:30 p.m.