Wolfpack Update for December 21, 2022

Wolves go 1-1 on court: Clarkston Girls Varsity Basketball went 1-1 last week.

They opened the week with a 55-38 victory over Birmingham Seaholm on Tuesday, Dec. 13. Junior Emily Valencia led with 14 points. Sophomore Marley Mazur scored 11 points, senior Ava Hernandez had nine points and senior Keira Tolmie had seven points.

The Wolves lost to Lake Orion last Friday, 35-25. Tolmie led with eight points and Valencia had six points.

The JV team improved to 6-0 with a 41-30 win over Lake Orion and 49-5 win over Birmingham Seaholm.

Lauren Fishtahler led with 15 points against Seaholm and had three rebounds and one assist. Sydney Mutter had ten points, four steals and one assist. Keira Zorski had six points, eight steals and seven rebounds.

Both teams opened the week against Birmingham Groves on Tuesday. The varsity (4-2) plays Grand Blanc at Westfield Prep on Tuesday, December 27, 5:40 p.m.

Wolves shut out Jackson United for ninth win: Clarkston Varsity Hockey continued their undefeated streak adding two more victories to their record.

They won their game over Bay City on Friday, 4-1. Devon Collis and Theo Walker both scored one goal and had one assist. Evan Adams and Dutch Snyder each scored one goal.

Brendan Rhodes, Frank Stanek, Eric Wade and Ron Wade each had one assist.

Calum Hartner had 14 saves in the net.

The Wolves shut out Jackson United on Saturday. Ron Wade led with two goals and two assists. Collis scored two goals. Adams and Walker had one goal and one assist. Rhodes, Owen Croston and Logan Golub had one goal each. Blake Botterill and Ryan Wilford had two assists. Stanek, Trey Damian, Quinn Farrell and Eric Wade each had one assist.

Brady Damian had ten saves during the game.

The Wolves (9-0, 4-0 OAA Red) finish 2022 hosting Rochester United (6-2-1, 3-0 OAA Red) this Thursday at Detroit Skating Club, 888 Denison Court, Bloomfield Township. The game starts at 6 p.m.

They play Flint Powers (8-1) on Friday at Flint Iceland Arena, 1160 Elms Road in Flint, 6 p.m.