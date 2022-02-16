Wolfpack Update for February 16, 2022

The fans enthusiastically cheered as senior Maddy Skorupski scored her 1,000 point with 6:46 left in the Clarkston Girls Varsity Basketball game against West Bloomfield last Thursday.

Skorupski, the third player in the Clarkston Girls Basketball history books to reach the achievement, finished the game with a total of 26 points in the 73-27 loss.

Senior Izzy Hadley and junior Ava Hernandez scored seven points each.

The Wolves defeated Troy on Friday night, 71-38. Skorupski led with 34 points including six field goals. Hernandez had 11 points. Hadley scored eight points and junior Keira Tolmie had five points.

Clarkston opened the week with a 70-28 win over Southfield Arts & Technology, Feb. 8

Skorupski led with 20 points. Sophomore Emily Valencia and Hadley scored ten points each. Senior Kaitlyn Thierry, freshman Marley Mazur and Tolmie scored six points each.

The varsity team opened the week against Detroit Country Day on Tuesday.

The Wolves host Stoney Creek on Thursday. The freshman team plays at Clarkston Junior High School at 5 p.m. JV plays at Clarkston High School at 5:30 p.m., varsity follows.

They head to Birmingham Groves on Tuesday, Feb. 22.

The Wolves host their final home game of the regular season against Royal Oak on Thursday, Feb. 24. JV plays at 5:30 p.m., varsity follows.

***

Clarkston Varsity Hockey celebrated their seniors last Thursday during their 5-5 tie with Bloomfield Hills.

Sabre Koleber opened the night scoring the first goal five minutes into the game. Gino Giannini and Dutch Snyder assisted on the goal.

Devon Collis put the Wolves up 2-0 with 5:29 left in the first period with assists from Evan Adams and Ron Wade.

Twenty-eight seconds later, the Black Hawks scored their first goal from Damian Lanesky.

Bloomfield Hills scored two goals in the second period from Kyle Lucia.

During the third period, the Wolves scored three times with goals from Snyder, Collis and Eric Wade.

Giannini had two assists in the period. Koleber, Drew Stewart, Owen Croston and Cristian Walk each had a goal.

Hunter Smith had six saves during the night while the Wolves made 59 shots on the net.

They lost to Rochester United on Friday, 7-5.

Blake Botterill had two goals and one assists. Ron Wade had one goal and three assists. Collis and Croston each had one goal and one assist.

Stewart and Eric Wade each had two assists. Walk had one assist.

Smith had seven saves in the net and Parker Pace had six saves. The Wolves made 55 shots on the net.

They played South Lyon Unified on Tuesday.

The Wolves (7-15-1) host Utica Ford Unified on Saturday at Detroit Skating Club.

Clarkston plays Hartland in the MHSAA Division 2 Ice Hockey Regional 12 Semifinal on Wednesday, Feb. 23, 4:30 p.m. The regional finals is Friday, Feb. 25, 6 p.m. The regional games are held at Dort Federal Event Center in Flint.

* * *

Clarkston Boys Varsity Basketball won their home game against Birmingham Groves on Feb. 7, 52-46.

Keegan Wasilk led with 25 points, eight rebounds and four assists. Nate Steinman had 14 points, nine rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Zach Austin had six points and two assists. Brody Kosin had five points, eight rebounds and two blocks.

The boys finished the week with a 53-33 loss against Carman-Ainsworth on Friday.

The Wolves (9-5, 3-3 OAA Red) opened the week against Oak Park. They head to West Bloomfield on Friday and Rochester Adams on Tuesday, Feb. 22. JV plays at 5:30 p.m., varsity.