Wolfpack Update for May 8, 2024

Clarkston Boys Golf

Clarkston Boys Varsity Golf competed in The Loop on Saturday, finishing in ninth place with a 323.

Senior Sam Studak led the team with a 77. Senior Austin Summers hit a 81 for the day; senior Owen Cameron, 82; senior Luke Brody, 83; and junior Vinny Gianni, 84.

The JVA and JVB teams competed against two Troy team in Clarkston’s first quad match.

Clarkston JVA finished with a 172 as JVB finished with a 175. Troy Athens had 183 and Troy had 192.

For JVA, freshman Matthew Drake finished in first place with a 38; junior Brady Stephenson, third place, 41; sophomore Ryan Wilford, sixth, 44; junior Zach Petterson, 14th, 49; and junior Frank Stanek, 16th, 50.

For JVB, Brock Van Etten finished in second place with a 39; sophomore Sam Yerian, sixth, 44; sophomore Cole Gibson, ninth, 45; freshman Henry Haviland, tenth, 47; and freshman Ben Lalone, 12th.

JVA opened last week with a first place finish at the Links at Crystal Lake with a 305 and four finishing in the top ten. Drake finished in first place with a 74. Wilford, Stephenson and junior Brady Ebling shared fifth place with a 77. Sophomore Anthony Dubeck finished with a 84.

JVB finished in fourth place at he Blackhawk Invitational with a 324. Freshman Connell Vogelei finished in third place with a 76. Van Etten had a 80; sophomore Ryan White, 82; Haviland, 86; and Gibson, 103.

Clarkston Boys Lacrosse

The Clarkston Boys Varsity Lacrosse team went 3-0 last week.

They defeated Romeo 12-11 during the Clarkston Lacrosse Program’s annual Game for Hope last Saturday. Lucas Diton led with four goals and one assist. Ellis York had two goals and three assists. Charlie Formaro had two goals. Nick Ferman had one goal and four assists. Denny Wandrei had one goal and one assist. Luke Darnell and Parker Royce each had one goal. Kendall Makouen had one assist.

Clarkston had a 22-11 victory over Rochester Adams last Thursday. Ferman led with five goals and three assists. Diton had four goals and five assists. York had four goals and four assists. Makouen had four goals. Darnell had three goals.

The Wolves opened the week with a 13-1 win over Novi after scoring ten goals in the first half on April 30. Diton led with five goals and two assists. Darnell had three goals and one assist. York had two goals and two assists.

Clarkston (9-5) opened this week against Lake Orion. They host Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central on Wednesday, May 8; and host Walled Lake Northern on Friday. JV plays at 5:30 p.m., varsity follows.

Clarkston Baseball

The Clarkston Varsity Baseball team went 2-1 in their series against Rochester last week. They opened their 3-game series against Rochester with a 11-2 loss, April 29.

They came back in game two with a 9-5 win, April 30. Dylan Johnston pitched for 4.1 innings and had two earned runs and four strikeouts. Chris York came in as the relief pitcher for 2.2 innings and had four strikeouts.

For hitting, York went 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Lochlan Stoudt went 2-for-4 with three RBIs. Richard Westerman went 3-for-5 with two runs. Lucas Debell went 1-for-3 with two RBIs. Brian Hickey went 1-for-3 with one RBI.

They finished the series last Thursday with a 3-2 win. Camden Williamson was the winning pitcher with zero earned runs and six strikeouts in 5.1 innings. York pitched for 1.2 innings and had three strikeouts. Owen McCuan and Lucas Debell each had an RBI. Westerman went 1-for-2 with two runs.

The Wolves opened their 3-game series against the Wildcats this past Monday and Tuesday. They finish the 3-game series at Oxford on Thursday, 4:30 p.m. They host Detroit Country Day on Friday at 4:30 p.m.

Clarkston Softball

The Clarkston Varsity Softball split their home opener double header against North Farmington, April 30. They won the first game, 10-3, taking the lead in the bottom of the first inning with an RBI from NaKenna Knowlton and an RBI from Hannah Wayne off her double.

They added two more runs in the third inning with an RBI from Hannah Ratich, and Elyse Miller ran into first while the Raiders were going after the ball while Violet Bergman was up to bat.

They put the score 7-1 in the fourth inning with an RBI from Kendall Young and two RBIs from Knowlton off her triple.

The Wolves lost the second game, 11-4. They also lost their double header at Lake Orion on May 2, 16-0 and 15-0.

Clarkston (2-9) opened the week against Stoney Creek on Tuesday. They host Birmingham Seaholm in a double header on Thursday, 4:30 p.m., and head to Fenton on Friday, 4 p.m.

Clarkston Girls Soccer

The Clarkston Girls Varsity Soccer team lost to Troy Athens last Thursday, 1-0.

The Wolves (8-3-1, 4-0 OAA White) opened this week against Birmingham Seaholm on Tuesday. They host Bloomfield Hills on Thursday. JV plays at 5:30 p.m., varsity follows. Varsity heads to Petoskey on Saturday.

–Compiled by Wendi Reardon Price