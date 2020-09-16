Wolfpack Update for September 16, 2020

The Clarkston Varsity Volleyball team dominated as they opened the season on Saturday at Clarkston Junior High School.

They opened the day with a 2-0 win over Holly, 25-15, 25-15. Senior Claire Nowicki had eight kills and junior Elizabeth Adams had five kills. Senior Sydney Hasenfratz had three kills and two blocks. Freshman Emery Kuebler had 19 assists.

The Wolves played Regina next for another 2-0 win, 25-13 and 25-8. Hasenfratz had five kills and two blocks, senior Madison McGraw had three kills. Junior Summer Jidas had five aces and Adams had three blocks. Nowicki had four digs and Kuebler had 18 assists.

The Wolves had a 2-1 win over Utica Eisenhower, going 25-17, 23-25 and 26-24. Nowicki had 19 kills and five digs. Sophomore Paige Geihtbrock had ten kills and Hasenfratz had eight kills. Jidas had four aces and 13 digs; and Adams had three blocks. Sophomore Kaitlyn Hoffman had seven digs and Kuebler had five digs and 24 assists.

The Wolves head to Seaholm on Thursday. JV starts at 4 p.m., varsity is 7:30 p.m. They host West Bloomfield on September 22. JV is at 5:30 p.m., varsity follows.

The Clarkston Boys Varsity Soccer team opened the season with a 0-0 tie against Goodrich, Sept. 8. They posted a 1-0 win over Seaholm last Thursday. They host West Bloomfield on Thursday and head to North Farmington on Tuesday, Sept. 22. JV begins at 5:30 p.m., varsity follows.

Spectators at all games are limited due to COVID-19 restrictions.