Wolfpack Update for January 23, 2019

The Clarkston bowling teams took a sting out of the Avondale Yellowjackets as each team posted a win last Thursday.

The girls varsity team posted a 28-2 win over Avondale. They won both their Baker game with 160 and 132.

Hannah Turk bowled a 180 and 174; Abigail Davis bowled a 172 and 159; and Angelina bowled a 136 and 148 during their two games for wins. Raegan Barker had a 133 and Ashley Elinski had a 157 to win their second games.

The JV team had a 29-1 win over the Yellowjackets. They won their Baker games, 84 and 75. Mai Nyugen bowled a 108 and 119; Madison Kortman, 133 and 116; Sierra Neuman, 114 and 129; and Rebekah Gerhardt, 124 and 91.

The boys varsity team had a 27-3 win. They won both their Baker games, 173 and 147. Cale Herzenstiel bowled a 197 and 212 and Tim O’Daniel had 145 and 167 during their two games for wins.

Kyle Hancsak bowled a 204 to win his first game and Jacob Corey won his first game with a 173. Patrick McLetchie won his second game with a 258.

The boys JV team had a 26.5-3.5 win. They won their Baker games, 204 and 147. Logan Sutherland won both of his games with 139 in both. Jack Frendo bowled 115 and 159 to win both his games. Jacob Porter won his first game with 158. Nick Stephens also won his first game with 131 and he tied his second game with 107.

The girls qualified sixth at the Oakland County meet on Sunday. They went to the qualifying rounds won the first match lost the second match.

The team have matches against Ferndale and Hazel Park this week.

* * *

The Clarkston Varsity Hockey team added another win to their record as they defeated Royal Oak last Saturday, 7-1.

The Wolves opened the game with two goals in the first period before scoring four in the second period to seal the win.

Brandt Botterill and Trevor Gilman led the boys with two goals each. Ryan Bolio had one goal and one assist and Ethan Adams and Daniel Milano scored one goal each.

Nik Highducheck, Cameron Thomas and Gino Giannini each had two assists. Cole Goble and Brendan Walk had one assist each.

The boys made 44 shots on Royal Oak while Austin Burrum was .944 in Clarkston’s net, making 17 saves.

The Wolves (10-5, 3-0 OAA White) play Kalamazoo Blades on Friday at Wings West, 7 p.m., and Portage Central on Saturday at West Stadium Complex, 12:45 p.m. Both in Kalamazoo.