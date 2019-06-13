Wolfpack Update: State top 10 finishes in track and field

The Varsity Wolves finished the season at the MHSAA Lower Peninsula Division 1 Track & Field State Finals at East Kentwood, June 1. Seniors Grace Nolan and Elizabeth Dalrymple finished their high school career finishing in the top ten in their events.

Nolan finished in seventh place in the 3,200-meter run in the time of 10:47.94. Dalrymple finished in ninth place in the 1,600-meter run, 5:01.99. Junior Shae Harbaugh took 12th place in the 300-meter hurdles, 46.20.

For the relay events, the 1,600-meter team of Dalrymple, Harbaugh, sophomore Karlie Mattinson and senior Allie Eriksen finished in seventh place, 4:02.21. The team of Eriksen, Harbaugh, Mattinson and junior Haley Puskar finished in 23rd place in the 800-meter relay, 1:47.24.

Junior Brendan Favazza finished the 3,200-meter run in seventh place in the time of 9:19.43. Senior Shawn Slater finished his final meet with Clarkston taking 20th place in the 1,600-meter run, 4:24.37. Junior Nathan Sesti took 23rd place in the 800-meter run, 4:24.37. The team of Favazza, Sesti, Slater, and junior Christian Collis finished the 3,200-meter relay in 23rd place, 8:19.78.

***

The Wolves finished in eight events in the Freshman Track & Field Oakland County Championship at Milford High School, May 25. Andrew Sesti finished as champion in the 1,600-meter run as he took first place at the time of 4:36.80. Joey Taverna finished in seventh place in the time of 4:47.83.

Robert Spencer finished in ninth place in the 300-meter hurdles, 45.99; and the 1,600-meter relay team finished in seventh place, 3:57.35.

The girls team finished in five events including two relay events. The 400-meter relay team finished in fifth place, 54.98; and the 800-meter relay team finished in sixth place, 1:57.35. Jamie Brinker took seventh place in the high jump, 4-06.

***

Clarkston hosted more than 50 track and field teams during the 34th Annual Gordie Richardson Oakland County Middle School Meet, May 30. Girls from the Clarkston Junior High School finished in seventh place with 24 points. Sashabaw Middle School finished in 31st place with six points.

Highlights for the eighth graders from junior high team included Jurney Harris finishing in second place in the 70-meter dash, 9.22. Emerson Wood finished in fourth place in the 200-meter dash, 27.89; sixth place, 70-meter, 9.69; and 400-meter dash, 62.33.

For field events, Lily Kurmaniak fifth place in the high jump, 4-07; Ava Hernandez, sixth place, shot put, 32-00.75; Phoebe Savoie, 14th place, shot put, 29-01; and Allison Gibeau, 21st place, long jump, 12-06. For relay events, the 400-meter relay team finished in 58.93; 1,600-meter relay team, 4:45.01; and 3,200-meter relay team, 11:19.91.

Highlights from the athletes from Sashabaw Middle School included Alex Brigham finishing in third place in the 3,200-meter run, 12:12.31; and ninth place in the 1,600-meter run, 5:41.51.

For field events, Macie Moscovic finished in 17th place, shot put, 28-04; and Haas, 23rd place, long jump, 12-0.625.

Highlights for athletes from Clarkston Junior High Schools included Michael George taking fourth place in the shot put, 37-08. Mark Palmeter finished in 21st place in the long jump, 14-06. The 3,200-meter relay team of Palmeter, Logan Sloan, Cayden Strong and Ryan Suender finished in 21st place, 10:09.29. Athletes from Sashabaw Middle School placed in their events but didn’t score points. Jaylen Wilson finished in 15th place, 55-meter hurdles, 9.74

For field events, Brady Melcher finished in 34th place in the long jump, 12-11 and Alex Osborn, 34th place, shot put, 27-07.