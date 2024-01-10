Wolves at Rose Bowl

After the confetti finished falling and fans started clearing the stands, 2019 Clarkston High School graduate Joshua Luther was still celebrating the University of Michigan Wolverines winning the Rose Bowl against Alabama, 27-20, Jan. 1.

Luther is currently a graduate student at Michigan. He is a three time Big 10 champion and a Rose Bowl champion as he headed into his final game with Michigan in Houston. He graduates with a master’s degree in May.

Logan Forbes, 2021 graduate of CHS, is also on the University of Michigan Football team.

The Wolverines defeated Washington in the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday night.

— Wendi Reardon Price

Joshua Luther celebrates the Wolverines win at the Rose Bowl game in Pasadena, Calif., Jan. 1. Photo: Provided by the Luther family