Wolves battle for wins on the ice

BY WENDI REARDON PRICE

Clarkston News Sports Writer

The Clarkston Varsity Hockey team went 2-1 last week in their three consecutive home games.

“We battled hard,” said Karl Daiek, head coach. “If we aren’t playing up to what we want to be, it’s not from a lack of effort. It takes time for everybody to get on the same page. We’ve got a lot of new participants at Clarkston. We complete like nobody’s business – that part I love. Just need to get them all on the same page and we are getting there. We are getting better each week. Unfortunately the season is short and you are playing games constantly before you have had half a dozen practices. I am happy with the progress. We are at a point now it’s just fine tuning what we are doing.”

They posted a 2-1 win over East Grand Rapids on Friday. The Wolves grabbed the lead in the first period with one goal. Seniors Cameron Thomas and James Eppink each scored during the game. Senior Jakob Harper made 18 saves in the net.

The Wolves also posted a 2-1 win over M1 Griffins United on Saturday. Clarkston tied the game at 1-1 in the third period and won the game with their overtime goal in the OAA Red competition. Senior Logan McGivern and junior Tate Phares each scored one goal. Assists came from juniors Ethan Adams, Hunter Carene and Brendan Fredrick. Harper had 19 saves and Clarkston made 46 shots on goal.

“Most of the games we are out shooting our opponent so that’s good,” said Daiek. “It’s unusual to get 46. Usually 25-30 is the norm. You have to attribute it to the opponent’s goaltender and defense because they put you at angles that might not be as good as the perfect spots.”

He added Clarkston uses more lines than their opponents.

“Most of the game we are playing more players than the opposition,” he said. “The hope is two-fold that you wear them down and have more energy and stamina toward the end of the game when you are playing four lines. The team we played Saturday had two lines, occasionally three.”

The Wolves lost to Birmingham Unified in their OAA Red game on Thursday, 4-1. Sophomore Gino Giannini scored the lone goal in the first period. Harper made 26 saves in the net. Clarkston (5-4) plays Troy United (5-2) on Wednesday at Troy Sports Center, 7:30 p.m.

“They are in the OAA and always have a solid program,” Daiek said. “We have seen a couple scores but it’s not a true indication because you might have a day when a goalie is real hot. They have always have had a great program. We will be tested in every game.”

He added the Wolves lost to them last year and the players are looking forward to coming back and get a win this year.

They head to Southfield Ice Arena on Friday to play Detroit Country Day (5-2), 7 p.m., and head to Flint Iceland Arena to play Flint Powers (3-1-1), 3 p.m.

“Flint Powers is a high ranked Division 3 school. Country Day has won the state championship twice in a row in D3. They both have very good programs,” Daiek said. “Those will both be very good games. We should have our hands full with all games.”