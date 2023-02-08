Wolves compete against county’s best in meet

Clarkston Boys Swim and Dive competed in the Oakland County Championship on Friday and Saturday, finishing in 22nd place.

Michael George finished the 1-meter diving finals in ninth place with a total of 287.65 points. He finished in ninth place in the semifinals with 234.95 points and eighth in the preliminaries, 162.50 points.

Lucas Breeden finished in 16th place during the preliminaries with 126.25 points and in 20th place in the semifinals, 287.65 points.

The team with Charles Rowe, Andrew Musson, Ben Guzal and Owen Guzal finished 18th places in the 200-yard medley relay in the time of 1:49.22; and in the 200-yard freestyle relay, 1:38.95.

The team of Rowe, Leonardo Vezzu, Jack Smith and Jeffrey Ellingsworth finished in 26th place in the 400-yard freestyle relay, 3:56.01.

For individuals events, Musson finished in 27th place in the 200-yard IM, 2:11.74; and 32nd place in the 100-yard butterfly, 58.75.

O. Guzal finished in 20th place in the 50-yard freestyle, 23.52; and in 40th place in the 100-yard freestyle, 54.55. B. Guzal finished in 32nd place in the 100-yard backstroke, 1:02.75.

The Wolves compete in Michigan Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association meet this week.

They wrap they regular season at the OAA Blue League Meet at Royal Oak High School, Feb. 22-24.