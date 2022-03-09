Wolves end regular season on hardwood, playoffs on tap

BY WENDI REARDON PRICE

Clarkston News Sports Writer

Cagers closed the regular winter season with a loss at home to Ferndale last Thursday.

“I was really happy with how we played today even though the score didn’t indicate it,” said Clarkston Boys Varsity Basketball Head Coach Tim Wasilk. “We played a really good team. Ferndale hasn’t lost a league game in two years.”

Ferndale opened the night with two field goals in the first minute.

Senior Nate Steinman closed their lead as he scored on his own field goal, putting the score, 6-3.

Ferndale responded with seven points in the next minute. Both teams battled for the lead and the first quarter closed with the Eagles leading 25-23.

Junior Brayden Wiley opened the second quarter tying the score. Ferndale pulled into the lead and finished the second quarter with a 56-49 lead.

“Our kids battled,” Wasilk said. “Our kids competed. They made some shots tonight which was good. We didn’t make any shots on Tuesday at North Farmington but defended well. Tonight, we made shots and defended well, but Ferndale shoots the ball extremely well. They made a lot of three’s tonight. Even when they are penetrating and kicking out three’s, every one can shoot with the exception of their big man. They are just a good guard. They are Division 2 and they are going to make a nice run at the state championship.”

Senior Zach Austin led with 18 points. Steinman had 16 points with three field goals and five assists. Wiley had ten points and five assists. Sophomore Zack Scherler had five points and six rebounds. Senior Caleb Woodbury had three points.

He added everyone stepped up as starters senior Keegan Wasilk and sophomore Brody Kosin were out for the night. Senior Jacob Beck was also out of the game for the night.

“More than ever in all my years of coaching the next man up has been this year,” Wasilk said. “We have had so many injuries on and off throughout the course of the season. We have had a lot of guys that had to step up and play who maybe wouldn’t have gotten that chance without that injury. We keep telling the kids about playing hard in practice because you never know who is going to get sick or injured and when it’s your time. Definitely been an adjustment the last three weeks with what we have gone through and different line ups. I am proud of the kids of how they have played.”

The Wolves lost to North Farmington on Feb. 1, 37-28. Steinman led with 11 points with two field goals and became the 13th player in school history to make 100 field goals made. He had eight rebounds, three steals and two assists.

Scherler had six points and three rebounds. Austin had six rebounds, two assists and one steal.

Wasilk added the last week has helped the team get ready for playoffs.

“Our schedule has been so tough,” he said. “Games like tonight and games like Tuesday where you battle. North Farmington was a 5-point game with three to four minutes to go. Just playing really tough teams. Whether we win some, we lose some, those experiences and putting us in those tough positions can only make us better as we go through the playoffs because we are playing good teams and good players.”

Wasilk added it looked positive Keegan Wasilk, Kosin and Beck will be back for playoffs this week.

The Wolves (11-9, 5-7 OAA Red) play in the MHSAA Boys Basketball Division 1 District 6 Semifinal on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. The district final is Friday at 6 p.m. All games are at Waterford Mott.

The winner moves on to the regional semifinal on Monday at Lake Orion High School, 5:30 p.m. The regional final is Wednesday, March 16 at 7 p.m.