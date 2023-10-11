Wolves fall to Dragons on gridiron

INDEPENDENCE TWP. — Clarkston Varsity Football lost to Lake Orion in a battle for the OAA Red League title last Friday, 42-21.

The Wolves opened the game with possession starting on the 20-yard line. On the first play, quarterback Brady Collins gained 14 yards on his run.

On the next play, the ball was fumbled and recovered by the Dragons, starting their play on the 35-yard line.

Less than two minutes later, Lake Orion scored on 16-yard touchdown run by quarterback Tristan Hill. A PAT by William Hoffman put the score 7-0.

The Wolves ran out of downs on their next possession and the ball went back to Lake Orion. But, the Dragons wouldn’t have the ball for too long. With 6:39 left in the first quarter, Lake Orion fumbled the ball and Caleb Trigalet recovered it for the Wolves on the Dragons’ 42-yard line.

The next score would come from Lake Orion with 1:12 remaining in the quarter on a 3-yard touchdown run by Billy Roberson.

Just over three minutes into the second quarter, Hoffman kicked a 36-yard field goal, putting the Dragons up 17-0.

Desman Stephens put Clarkston on the scoreboard with six minutes left in the first half with a 38-yard touchdown run. A PAT from Eddie Langton put the score 17-7.

Lake Orion responded scoring another touchdown by Roberson, this time on a 4-yard run with two minutes remaining.

As time ran out on the clock Hoffman scoring on a 22-yard field goal, 27-7.

The only scoring during the third quarter came from Clarkston on a 8-yard touchdown run by Stephens with one minute remaining.

Lake Orion scored on their next possession and three minutes into the final quarter, Roberson had a 3-yard touchdown run. A 2-point conversion from Hill to Dominic Novak was successful put the lead to 35-14.

Both teams were unsuccessful on their next possessions and the ball went to Clarkston with five minutes left in the game.

On the first play, Stephens zigzagged his way down the field on a 61-yard run, putting the ball on the 22-yard line. Two passes went incomplete. But the third attempt by quarterback Jeshuah Williams connected to Brody Kosin for a touchdown.

The last touchdown of the night was made by Hill on a 1-yard touchdown run to put Lake Orion up 42-21.

Clarkston (4-3, 4-1 OAA Red) hosts Harper Woods (4-3) this Friday for the Wolves’ Homecoming game and last home game of the regular season. Kick off is at 7 p.m.