Wolves finish regular season

BY WENDI REARDON PRICE

Clarkston News Sports Writer

The Wolves stepped onto the field for the second half of the first round for the MHSAA Boys Lacrosse Regional 5 playoff game with more pep in their step.

Clarkston went into halftime with a 10-1 lead and scored nine goals in the third quarter to close the game with a mercy win over Stoney Creek last Friday, 19-1.

“I gave them a goal this year,” said Brian Kaminskas, head coach for Clarkston Boys Varsity Lacrosse. “It’s a new rule this year – if you are up 18 goals by the end of the third quarter it’s a mercy. So I told the guys six goals a quarter – that’s what you have to do and that’s what they took to.”

Senior Drew Vandenberg opened the game with the Wolves’ first goal with a quick shot on the net 16 seconds in.

The Cougars tied up the game with their lone goal of the night before senior Keagan King brought the Wolves up 2-1.

A goal from senior Matt Atchison off a pass from senior Eric Csizmadia with 20 seconds remaining in the first quarter closed the stanza, 7-1.

Clarkston scored three goals in the next quarter off shots from Csizmadia and senior Keelan McKouen. Sophomore Sam Lightfoot added the third goal at the buzzer.

Lightfoot led with three goals. Csizmadia and Vandenberg both scored two goals and had four assists. Juniors Xander Green and Frank Davis both scored two goals in the last five minutes in the game. Both also had one assist. Sophomore Jack Gurn scored two goals.

The Wolves closed the regular season with a 17-8 over Flint Powers on Thursday.

“They dialed it in against Flint Powers,” Kaminskas said. “They are a good team – they won their league championship. We went out and we knew they could play. We talked amongst ourselves about how do we set the tone going into playoffs. They had a great game and brought it in against Stoney Creek.”

Csizmadia led with five goals and one assist. Lightfoot had two goals and six assists. Sophomore Harry Skinner scored three goals and had one assist. Vandenberg scored one goals and had three assists. Freshman Even McClorey scored goals.

The Wolves posted a 8-3 win over Cranbrook on May 14. Vandenberg led with three goals. Lightfoot scored two goals and had one assist. Skinner scored two goals and Csizmadia had one goal.

The Wolves (14-2) played Waterford Kettering on Tuesday in the regional semifinals and won in the third quarter, 19-1. Clarkston and Rochester Adams play each other the regional finals next Wednesday, May 29 at Clarkston High School, 6:30 p.m.