Wolves gear up for baseball season

By Wendi Reardon Price

Staff Writer

wprice@mihomepaper.com

TROY — Cold and rainy days have changed plans for games for Clarkston Varsity Baseball but not goals for the season.

“We are looking to compete for a league title and win a district title,” said Addison Turk, head coach.

The Wolves return a lot of starters from the 2023 spring season. New players on the team are sophomores and juniors who saw high school competition while playing for JV last year.

“Our pitching staff has improved a lot,” said Turk. “We are pretty deep with talented arms. Some of the new guys have a lot to learn to pitch at the varsity level. But the arm talent is definitely there.”

The Wolves lost in their season opener against Birmingham Groves, 5-1, April 3.

Dylan Johston had his first career home run during the games.

Logan Brimacombe and Owen McCuan each had two hits. Lucas DeBell, Matthew Pflieger and Danny Giordano each had one hit.

TJ Hyde and Chris York pitched during the game.

Clarkston lost both games in their double header at Troy last Saturday.

They lost 8-2 after the Colts scored six runs at the top of the bottom of the fifth inning.

DeBell scored a run at the top of the first inning against Troy. York had one RBI on the top of the sixth inning.

Clarkston played Lake Orion on Monday and Tuesday, tying the first game, 4-4 and winning the second game 4-3. They finish the 3-game series at Lake Orion on Thursday, 4:30 p.m. (As of Thursday morning it was cancelled due to weather.)

“We jump right into the league,” said Turk. “It doesn’t start out easy. We hitting the ground running. Orion is good every year.”

He added the OAA Red league is good this season.

“It’s talented as usual,” Turk said. “I think it’s one of the best leagues in in the area. Any team can beat you in any game so we have to go into every league game prepared to have a tough game.”

They host a double header against White Lake Lakeland this Saturday beginning at 11 a.m.

The Wolves open next week hosting Stoney Creek on Monday and Tuesday, 4:30 p.m. They finish the 3-game OAA Red series at Stoney Creek on April 18.