Wolves’ hoops squad honors seniors with win over Troy; district play tipping off this week

By Wendi Reardon Price

Clarkston News Sports Writer

Clarkston Girls Varsity Basketball closed out the regular season with honoring their seniors and defeating Troy, 66-23, last Thursday.

“It went exactly the way we wanted it to,” said Aaron Goodnough, head coach. “We wanted to have the opportunity to get loose for districts, for postseason. But it was all about the seniors and we got to honor them exactly the way we wanted to.”

Seniors Mia Zorski and Anna Thomas, who have been out for ACL injuries, opened the scoring for the Wolves with two points each.

Senior Ava Hernandez scored on a 3-point attempt to put the Wolves up, 7-4.

Troy followed it with two points 30 seconds later.

The Wolves started a 25-point run which started with two points from sophomore Elia Morgner. It ended with three points on the free throw line from freshman Elli Robak, ending the first quarter 32-6.

“The night went how we wanted it to,” Goodnough said. “We wanted to end on a high note and we want to continue to go hard heading into next week because we know where we are headed. Our match ups are pretty straight forward.”

Senior Keira Tolmie led the team with 17 points. Robak scored 15 points and junior Emily Valencia had 13 points.

The Wolves opened the week with a 41-37 loss to Stoney Creek. Robak led with 16 points. Tolmie and Morgner each scored nine points.

Clarkston plays Waterford Mott in the district semifinals on Wednesday at 5 p.m.

“Mott is coached well, but they are down this year,” said Goodnough. “We will come hard as we possible can as early as we possibly can. If we get to work on things in that game, great. If it ends up being a close game we don’t necessarily want it because we want to get to that Friday game and be healthy.”

He added they know there is a possibility they could play Lake Orion for the third time this season in the district championship. The team lost to the Dragons in the last two games.

“Frankly we reserved two of our worst games for them this year,” said Goodnough. “Our first game was just so sloppy. It was a total mess. We held them to 35 points which typically any time we hold a team to 35 we should win. We hit water and fell off the boat. The second game we had a bad quarter, and we let them get away from us. Since then we have practiced how to chase them when we have to. If they are up 4-6 points, we chase them. When it came down to stats, it came down to free throws at the end and we fouled the wrong girls at the wrong time.”

The district championship is Friday at 7 p.m. All district games are at Clarkston High School.