Wolves icers topple league foes

By Wendi Reardon Price

Clarkston News Sports Writer

ROCHESTER — Clarkston Varsity Hockey took down two OAA Red foes last week to secure the top spot in the league.

The Wolves opened the week with a 4-1 win over Stoney Creek on Friday at Suburban Ice Rochester.

“We played really good,” said sophomore forward Gavin Anderson, who led the team with one goal and one assist. “Forecheck was going good the whole game.”

Anderson started the scoring for Clarkston when his shot landed in the net with 12:59 remaining in the first period. Junior Frank Stanek assisted on the goal.

With 2:34 left in the period, junior Ronan Howard put the Wolves up 2-0 with an assist from senior Logan Golub.

The next two goals were scored in the second period by junior Ron Wade and senior Owen Croston with assists from Anderson and junior Kyle Lynch.

The Cougars scored less than two minutes into the final period on a goal from senior Carson Cagigal on a power play.

Senior Evan Adams, junior Trey Damian and sophomore Ryan Wilford each had one assist during the night.

Sophomore Brady Damian had 16 saves in the net and the Wolves made 38 shots on Stoney’ Creek’s net.

“We played really good defense,” said Anderson. “Our goalie played good. They were locked in on the whole team.”

He added personally it was his best game of the season so far.

Anderson shared being undefeated in the league helps heading into the next round of league games.

“It gives us confidence,” he said, adding it helps to achieve their goals this season, one being to win the OAA Red.

The Wolves continued their league play the next night as they headed to Birmingham Ice Arena to play Birmingham Unified.

“They are going to be tough to play against,” said Anderson before the game. “They are always working hard. It’s going to be a good game.”

Clarkston jumped to a 4-0 lead against the home team in the first period and scored two more in the second period.

Junior Johnny Walker led with two goals. Wade, Stanek, Howard and senior Brady Earing each scored one goal. Croston. Anderson, Wilford, Lynch, Adams, freshman Brayden Wegner, senior Brendan Rhodes, senior Quinn Farrell each had one assist. Senior Parker Pace had 14 saves in the net.

The Wolves (5-1, 3-0 OAA Red) head to Kensington Valley Ice House to play Brighton (6-1, 2-0 Kensington Lakes Athletic Association West) on Thursday at 6 p.m.

Clarkston lost to Brighton a few weeks ago when the Bulldogs won the tied game in a shoot out, 4-3.

“We know more about them and their tendencies from the first game,” said Anderson, adding they need to score more goals and have less penalties. “We know what certain players are going to do so we can shut them down.”

The Wolves host Salem on Thursday, December 14 at Detroit Skating Club in Bloomfield Hills, 8:15 p.m.

Sophomore Brady Damian readies to turn aside shots fired his way by Stoney Creek in the second period of last Friday’s game. He finished with 16 saves during the game. Photo: Wendi Reardon Price