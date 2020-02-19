Wolves look to rebound for strong finish

BY WENDI REARDON PRICE

Clarkston News Sports Writer

Cagers are looking ahead to finish the season strong after their 58-43 loss to West Bloomfield last Friday.

“They just outplayed us,” said John Weyer, Clarkston Girls Varsity Basketball head coach. “They are just so good. Sydney Hendrix, she is just a freshman and a really good player. We knew her presence inside. We didn’t think she would be able to shoot outside. She got the ball outside early on and drained a couple a good shots. She drained three points in the second half. We match up well. It wasn’t a 15-point game because we fouled at the end. Some days you just get beat.”

The Lakers took the lead early and widened the gap off 3-points shots. They led by four points before junior Kaelyn Kaul scored on a 3-point shot with 11 seconds remaining in the first quarter.

The shooting momentum continued into the beginning of the next quarter as sophomore Madison Skorupski sank two three-pointers within the first minute, putting the Wolves into the lead 16-11.

The Lakers came back to score eight points and take a three point lead by the halfway mark of the quarter when Skorupski passed the ball to junior Olivia Toderan who hit a field goal to tie the score at 19 points.

The next basket from sophomore Wolf Izzy Hadley put the girls in the lead for a moment before Hendrix tied up the game. Another basket from the Lakers closed the first half with them in the lead, 23-21.

Both teams opened the second half with a field goal before the Lakers went on an 8-point run. Kaul slowed them down with another 3-point shot and Skorupski finished the third quarter with two points.

Skorupski led with 15 points. Hadley had eight points, three rebounds and two assists. Senior Taylor Heaton had seven points, including a field goal, and five rebounds. Kaul had six points, five rebounds and two assists.

Weyer added they played West Bloomfield better the second time, as they lost by more than 20 points the first time.

“We played them a lot better this time and that’s important to me,” he said. “We played hard. We wanted a part of the OAA Red title. I need to look at this game, break it down and see where we need to improve.”

He added the win over Southfield the week before was huge and something they can build on as they have three more games before post-season begins.

The Wolves posted a 55-34 win over Our Lady of the Lakes, Feb. 10. Skorupski led with 26 points, five rebounds and five steals. Hunter had eight points and nine rebounds. Kaul had five points, five rebound and five steals.

The Wolves opened the week on Monday with a 39-23 win over White Lake Lakeland.

They head to Birmingham Groves on Thursday and Bloomfield Hills on Tuesday.

They finish the regular season at home against Royal Oak on Thursday, Feb. 27, when they will honor upperclassmen for Senior Night. JV plays at 5:30 p.m., varsity follows.