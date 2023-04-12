Wolves open 2023 with wins over Lapeer, Fenton

By Wendi Reardon Price

Clarkston News Sports Writer

The weather cleared for the season opening for Clarkston Varsity Baseball to take three wins.

The Wolves held their home opener against Lapeer on Thursday for a 9-5 win, leading 7-1 after three innings.

“For it being our first game we played pretty smooth,” said Addison Turk, head coach. “We didn’t make any errors defensively and had ten total hits as a team and played really well.”

For hitting, Carson White went 3-for-4 and had four RBIs. Luke Spicer went 2-for-3.

“We had five guys who pitched just to get them some innings,” said Turk. “Carson White who got the win, Luke Spicer, Ryan Drobot, CJ Williamson and Luke Evans all did a good job on the mound.”

He added it’s always nice getting off to a good start.

“We have a long way to go but I think it will help them get going into the season,” he said.

The Wolves defeated Fenton in their double header games on Saturday.

“They are a good program,” said Turk. “They have some good players so it will be a tough double header.”

Clarkston won the first game in extra innings, 13-9. Spicer had two doubles and five RBIs. White had two doubles and four RBIs. Camden Williamson went 3-for-4.

Lucas Debell was the starting pitcher and struck out seven in three scoreless innings. Hunter Mars finished with the save.

Clarkston won the second game, 18-4. White went 4-for-5 with two doubles. Matthew Pflieger, Luke Evans, Jack Langton and Spicer had two hits each.

The Wolves started league play on Monday against Stoney Creek.

They finish the 3-game series on Thursday at home, 4 p.m.

“Every team in our league is competitive,” said Turk. “It’s one of the toughest leagues in the area. You have to come ready to play. The weather looks nice for next week so it will be nice.”

They have a double header at Woodhaven on Saturday, starting at 11 a.m. JV is home for the double header.

They start their series against the Wildcats on Monday and continue on Tuesday. Both games start at 4 p.m. at Oxford High School.