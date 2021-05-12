Wolves race, jump and throw against Wildcats

Clarkston Boys and Girls Track and Field competed against Oxford last week and lost.

The boys were close with the Wildcats and finished in a 66-62 loss.

For track events for top ten finishes, in the 100-meter dash, Glenn Wood finished in second place in the time of 12.02; Brock Trevino, fifth, 12.17; Aidan Moreira, seventh, 12.61; 200-meter dash, Keehan LaVell, third, 24.84; Wood, fifth, 25.63; Nolan Massarello, seventh, 26.37; 400-meter dash, Mark Palmeter, first, 54.35; 800-meter dash, Bo Anderson, third, 2:08.06; Henry Poploskie, fifth, 2:16.04; Frank Schuster, seventh, 2:20.41; Bryce Nowik, eighth, 2:21.86; Brady Bergman, ninth, 2:23.17; Gunnar Karlstrom, tenth, 2:25.34; 1,600-meter run, Joey Taverna, second, 4:42.89; Nowik, third, 5:05.68; Hunter Bogar, fifth, 5:18.58; Matthew Boor, sixth, 5:18.77; 3,200-meter run, Bogar, third, 11:32.64; 110-meter hurdles, Drew Radlick, first, 16:47; Robert Spencer, second, 17.59; Colin Bastuba, fourth, 19.13; 300-meter hurdles, Spencer, first, 45.41; Radlick, second, 46.25; and Bastuba, fourth, 46.75.

For the relay races, the Wolves finished in first place in the 800-meter relay, 1:35.55; 1,600-meter relay, 3:42.64; and the 3,200-meter relay, 8:43.77. They finished the 400-meter relay in second place, 49.59, and in fifth place, 55.97. They also had teams finish in third place in the 800-meter relay, 1:52.33; and the 1,600-meter relay, 3:56.79.

For the field events, in the shot put, Jamael McKinney finished in third place, 30-05.25; Nick Waszczenko, fourth, 30-00.50; Micah Duffy, fifth, 29-05; Cobe Panek, sixth, 26-02.50; Scott Dobson, eighth, 23-05.25; discus, McKinney, first, 97-04; Waszczenko, second, 92-08; Duffy, fourth, 73-03; Panek, fifth, 58-04; Dobson, seventh, 47-07; high jump, Valen Kurmaniak, second, 5-08; LaVell, third, 5-03; pole vault, Brendan Farmer, second, 10-00; long jump, Kurmaniak, second, 18-04; Taverna, fourth, 17-11; Moreira, fifth, 17-09.5; Palmeter, sixth, 17-06.75; Noah Massarello, eighth, 16-09.25; and Jadon Zaviski, 11th, 9-05.75.

The girls lost to Oxford, 109-19.

For the track events for top ten finishes, in the 100-meter dash, Hannah Golab finished in fourth place in the time of 13.72; Brooke Perry, fifth, 13.78; Katrina Massey, seventh, 14.21; 200-meter dash, Perry, fourth, 28.74; Kaelyn Rhyndress, sixth, 31.45; 400-meter dash, Anneliese Lemieux, fifth, 1:10.01; Elke Roeser, sixth, 1:13.93; Lily Kurmaniak, seventh, 1:21.34; 800-meter dash, Cate Cotter, first, 2:30.05; Kelsey Roth, eighth, 2:41.90; Crysta Gasiorowski, ninth, 2:43.09; Mackenzie Montigano, tenth, 2:55.13; 1,600-meter run, Mattie Drennan, second, 5:39.98; Montigano, seventh, 6:16.43; Lori Wilson, eighth, 6:16.46; 100-meter hurdles, Madie Carpentier, fourth, 18.26; Genna Golab, fifth, 18.99; and 300-meter hurdles, Carpentier, fourth, 55.31.

The Wolves finished in second place in three relay events – in the 400-meter relay in the time of 56.70; 1,600-meter relay, 5:16.30; and 3,200-meter relay, 10:44.42. They finished in third place in the 400-meter relay, 1:02.52; and the 800-meter relay, 2;04.44.

For the field events, in the shot put, Rhyndress finished in fourth place, 22-08; Allie Danatzko, fifth, 22-01; Nicole McCowey, seventh, 19-10; discus, Danatzko, second, 60-08; high jump, Lily Kurmaniak, second, 4-08; Carpentier, third, 4-06; pole vault, Genna Golab, first, 10-00; Hannah Golab, second, 9-06; Ashlynn Brooks, seventh, 6-00; long jump, Massey, second, 14-07.75; Genna Golab, third, 14-03.25; and Abby Simon, eighth, 12-03.25.

Both teams finished in ninth place at the New Balance Invite Session A at Farmington High School. The girls finished with 37.5 points on Friday.

For the track events, in the 100-meter dash, H. Golab finished in 18th place in the time of 14.10; 400-meter dash, Lemieux, 16th, 1:07.60; 800-meter dash, Shannon Billette, fourth, 2:29.14; Cotter, seventh, 2:30.34; Rebekah Wilson, 14th, 2:33.81; Gasiorowski, 20th, 2:42.56; 1,600-meter run, Drennan, sixth, 5:36.71; Kelsey Roth, 12th, 5:44.95; Lori Wilson, 17th, 5:55.67; Montigano, 28th, 6:10.67; 100-meter hurdles, Madie Carpentier, tenth, 18.46; Genna Golab; 300-meter hurdles, Brooke Perry, 11th, 52.74; and Carpentier, 17th, 55.79.

The 400-meter relay team finished in seventh place, 53.98; and the 1,600-meter relay team finished in eighth place, 4:31.58.

For field events, in the high jump, Lily Kurmaniak finished in fifth place, 4-10; Carpentier, sixth, 4-08; pole vault, G. Golab, first, 10-06; H. Golab, second, 9-00; long jump, Massey, seventh, 14-08.5; and G. Golab, 14th, 13-09.

The boys scored 40 points on Saturday.

For track events, in the 100-meter dash, Wood finished in 18th place, 12.01; 200-meter dash, Butcher, 13th, 24.42; LaVell, 18th, 24.92; 400-meter dash, Palmeter, seventh, 53.77; Trevino, 12th, 54.47; 800-meter dash, Anderson, fifth, 2:05.79; Alex Wilhelm, 16th, 2:15.17; 1,600-meter run,Taverna, sixth, 4:38.22; Poploski, 20th, 4:54.95; 110-meter hurdles, Radlick, third, 16.08; Spencer, ninth, 17.05; Bastuba, 17th, 18.87; and 300-meter hurdles, Spencer, ninth, 44.12; Bastuba, 15th, 45.43; Radlick, 17th, 45.56.

The 800-meter relay team finished in fifth place, 1:36.56; and the 1,600-meter relay team finished in tenth place, 3:57.64.

For the field events, in shot put, Ben Haas finished in first place, 54-05.25; discus, Haas, fourth, 132-03; high jump, Valen Kurmaniak, ninth, 5-06; pole vault, Farmer, third, 10-06; and long jump, Taverna, 11th, 17-10.25; Palmeter, 17th, 16-11.5.

The Wolves opened the week against Rochester. They head to the OAA Red/White Championship on Friday at Rochester Adams, 4 p.m.