Wolves record three wins on ice

Clarkston Varsity Hockey was on the ice for three consecutive days, finishing with a win each night last week.

The Wolves ended the week with a 6-1 win over M-1 Griffins United on Saturday at John Lindell Arena.

They grabbed the lead in the first period with goals from Quinn Farrell, Gavin Anderson and Kyle Lynch.

They added three more to the score in the second period with one more from Lynch. George Walker scored two goals within 31 seconds, with the first goal made with 6:44 remaining in the period.

Ron Wade had three assists, Evan Adams had two assists, and Trey Damian had two assists. Owen Croston, Brendan Rhodes, and Anderson each had one assist. Calum Hartner had nine saves in the net.

Clarkston defeated Detroit Country Day on Friday at Southfield Sports Arena Ice Rink, 3-1. Walker and Ryan Wilford each had one goal and one assist. Wade had one goal. Brady Earing, Frank Stanek, Rhodes and Lynch each had one assist. Hartner had 13 saves.

The Wolves opened the week against M-1 Griffins on Thursday at Detroit Skating Club with a 4-0 win. Croston led with two goals and one assist. Wade had one goal and one assist and Farrell scored on goal. Brayden Wegner, Rhodes, Walker and Wade each had one assist. Brady Damian made 17 saves in the shutout.

The Wolves (17-3, 8-0 OAA Red) play in the 2024 MIHL (Michigan Interscholastic Hockey League) Prep Hockey Showcase this week. They play Lake Forest Academy this Friday at 5:10 p.m. and Brother Rice on Saturday, 7:30 p.m. Both games are at Kennedy Recreation Center, West Road, in Trenton. — Wendi Price

Evan Adams holds onto control of the puck in the Wolves game against M-1 Griffins last Thursday. Photo: John Ransom/Winship Studio