Wolves rule over OAA Blue in the pool

Clarkston Boys Swim and Dive team topped their snow day by winnig the OAA Blue League Meet at home last Thursday.

Andrew Musson and Mike George were named Seniors of the Meet while the Wolves earned a total of seven All-League titles.

They earned two All-League titles in relay events with the 200-yard medley relay team of Ben Guzal, Charles Rowe, Leonardo Vezzu and Owen Guzal finished in first place in 1:50.52; and 200-yard freestyle relay team of Will Paul, Musson, B. Guzal and O. Guzal finished in first place, 1:35.93.

Musson earned All-League with his first place finish in the 100-yard butterfly with the time of 57.39; and B. Guzal finished in first place in the 100-yard backstroke, 1:00.36.

The Wolves had three divers finish in the top three for All-League. George finished in first place with a total of 343.50 after 11 dives; Lucas Breeden, second, 308.60; and Jonathan George, 226.20.

Amber Miller was named Coach of the Meet and Jenifer Blitz was named Dive Coach of the Meet.

Clarkston finished in first place with 523 points. Royal Oak finished in second place with 459 points; North Farmington, third, 326; Berkley, fourth, 302; Ferndale, fifth, 152; Southfield Arts & Technology, sixth 129; and Avondale, seventh, 86.

Next for the Wolves is regional diving on March 2. The MHSAA Division 1 Boys Swim and Dive Finals is at Calvin University, March 10-11.