Wolves shut down Knights in overtime win

By Wendi Reardon Price

Clarkston News Sports Writer

Independence Township — For the second time in one week, the Wolves faced OAA Red League foes in overtime but this time they finished with a win at home.

Clarkston Boys Varsity Basketball finished their four quarters against Oak Park with 43-43 tie after the Knights hit two shots on the free throw line.

Desman Stephens opened the overtime period with a shot on the free throw line before the Knights responded with two points.

The battle for the lead continued until Brayden Wiley was sent to the line with 23.5 seconds remaining and he went 2-for-2, his second time in the period, putting Clarkston up, 49-47.

Cavanaugh Diton finished the night with two more on the line with less than a second on the clock to give the Wolves a 51-48 win.

“This one was much better tonight I thought because I think we competed a lot better from start to finish against a really good team,” said Tim Wasilk, head coach. “It was a good league win against Oak Park. After losing to Rochester Adams the other day, we talked about playing harder and competing harder which I thought we did last week against North Farmington. For whatever reason, we took some quarters off against Adams but they are a good team. I was really happy with tonight and how we competed. Not only did the game go to overtime which we could have been upset about it. Kids found a way to bounce back and win which I was proud of their effort.”

He was also impressed with the amount of free throws for the night.

“We shot 40 free throws which I don’t remember a team shooting 40 free throws in a long time,” Wasilk said. “When we shoot more free throws than our opponent we give ourselves a shot to win and that’s a good thing. We had a lot of inside touches tonight. They pressured really well – they are a good team defensively.”

Stephens led with 21 points, scoring 12 points in the first quarter.

“Desman had a great game tonight,” Wasilk said. “Brody Kosin was good. Cav was solid. Cav hit some big free throws in overtime for us.”

Wiley scored 12 points. Kosin scored seven points, Diton six points and John Kaul had five points which included a 3-pointer in the third quarter.

“Our starting line up had a good game,” Wasilk said. “I am proud of our guys. It was a good effort.”

JV won their game against the Knights, 67-30; and freshmen won their game, 62-21.

The Wolves opened the week against Adams, Jan. 31. The varsity team lost in overtime, 44-42.

Stephens led with 14 points. Wiley had 11 points and Kaul had ten points.

“We played good in the fourth quarter and overtime,” Wasilk said. “I thought we were flat. Adams is a good team and they are well coached. I thought energy wise we could have been better.

“They had a couple of good guards that did good things,” he continued, adding they had six 3-pointers in the first half. “But they only had 16 points in the second half and overtime. Our defense was much better in the second half. It’s been a long week.”

JV won their game against Adams, 53-50; and freshmen had a 47-44 win.

Clarkston (11-5, 1-2 OAA Red) played a non-league game against Southfield Arts & Technology on Tuesday. The Wolves host Ferndale on Tuesday, Feb. 14. JV plays at 5:30 p.m., varsity follows.

The Wolves host Farmington Hills on Friday, Feb. 17 for Chad Tough Night.