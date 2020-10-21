Wolves shutout Adams, Romeo

BY WENDI REARDON PRICE

Clarkston News Sports Writer

Rochester Adams was scoreless for the second time this season against Clarkston as the Wolves won the first round of MHSAA Division 1 Boys Soccer district playoffs last week, 2-0.

“We are very good on the ball,” said Clarkston Boys Varsity Soccer Head Coach Ian Jones. “You’re not going to get many chances on us. Credit to them, they were trying to get back in the game.”

The Wolves scored their first goal with 24:31 remaining in first half.

Sophomore Richie Ludwig took a shot from the corner. Highlander’s goalie John Coon stopped the shot, but the ball deflected off his hands and back into play.

Senior Nick Merritt was ready and close by to put a shot into the net.

“He is coming to form,” said Jones. “It’s just a different option because he’s so quick. With him we turn around a bit. We just changed a few things with regards to the shape of the team. With Nick and his pace, we’re not scared to hit a diagonal now and go in behind. It’s harder for them to defend against.”

The Wolves scored again nine minutes into the second half off a penalty kick from Ludwig, causing a roar from Clarkston fans in the bleachers.

“We get a second goal and we are difficult to beat because we don’t really let teams create a lot of chances,” Jones said. “They are going to get a chance but nothing consistent.”

He added the team’s style stays the same no matter who goes into the game.

“It was the same technique, same ability,” Jones said. “We make sure that we play to our style and hopefully it’s enough to send us to the next round.”

Senior Mason Walsh was in the net for the Wolves in the shutout.

The Wolves finished the regular season with a 2-0 win over Lake Orion with goals from Merritt and sophomore Connor Laming.

“We didn’t get a whole game in,” Jones said about the weather.

The game was at zero with four minutes left in the first half as lightning was spotted and the game went on a delay.

The teams came back to finish the last four minutes and play the first ten minutes of the second half. Within the ten minutes Clarkston scored before lightning was spotted again.

The Wolves shutout Romeo in the district semifinals on Monday, 2-0, and will play Utica Eisenhower in the district final.

“All the games are going to be tight unless we can get out a little more,” Jones said.

The district final is on Wednesday at Romeo, 6 p.m. The winner moves on to the regional semifinals on Oct. 27, 8 p.m.