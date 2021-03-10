Wolves take charge in first half in win over Kettering

BY WENDI REARDON PRICE

Clarkston News Sports Writer

Once players got going, the Clarkston Girls Varsity Basketball team dominated the court to win their home game against Waterford Kettering last Friday, 68-36.

“It was a good bounce back for us,” said John Weyer, head coach. “We needed this. The girls played great together.”

Both teams were scoreless the first few minutes of the game as they worked to find their groove.

“It was a weird first five minutes of the game,” Weyer noticed. “I don’t know what was in the air. The energy of the air in the gym felt different. Our shots were off, our passes weren’t as crisp. Then, I called the time out. They seemed to get better. Our passes were better the second part of that first quarter and our shots started to fall. It was regular Clarkston ball.”

Maddy Skorupski opened the scoring with two from the line before Kettering tied the score before taking the lead.

The Wolves went on a 11-point run, topped off by a 3-pointer from Izzy Hadley with ten seconds remaining in the first quarter. A basket from Kettering’s Markayla Holland put the score, 15-7.

Clarkston opened the second quarter with four points from Olivia Toderan and a basket from Hadley.

Kettering tried to slow down the pace with a basket but Hadley came back to score five points off a field goal and a basket.

Sophomores Keira Tolmie and Ryan Bordogna both shot field goals to help the team end the first half with a 36-18 lead.

Hadley led the Wolves with 16 points, five rebounds, five assists and four steals. Bordogna had ten points and five rebounds. Morgan Hunter had 12 rebounds and Kaelyn Kaul had five rebounds, eight assists and seven steals.

“Hadley had a heck of a game. Mo (Morgan) was all over the floor,” Weyer said. “Defensively we were amazing. We were just all over the place, Kaelyn is just everywhere You can’t see the ball without her on it. She was on her way to a triple double, but everyone got in the game in the second half other than that she would have had it.”

The Wolves lost to West Bloomfield on March 1, 82-58.

“They are a very good team and we scrapped with them,” said Weyer. “We fought to the very end. I am so proud of how the girls fought to the end. There was no give up in them. Our bench was alive and electric. When you walked into the gym, you wouldn’t have known we were losing. Our bench was positive and the girls were just full of positive energy. We kept getting back up. It’s what we do, it’s what we’re proud of.”

The Wolves opened the week with a 65-38 win over Troy, with three players in the double digits.

Hunter had 13 points and eight rebounds. Skorupski had 16 points and seven rebounds and Olivia Toderan had 16 points and eight rebounds.

The JV team won their game against Troy, 30-24, and the freshman team lost, 30-24.

Clarkston started the week against Royal Oak and they host Westfield Prep on Wednesday.

“We have never played them,” Weyer said, adding they picked up the game when Waterford Our Lady of the Lakes was unable to play. “It’s a fairly new school. It’s a small school, but their girls basketball team is very good. It’s good competition.”

The Wolves head to Southfield Arts & Technology this Friday. Then, they host Lake Orion on Monday and Ann Arbor Prep on Tuesday. JV plays at 5:30 p.m., varsity follows.