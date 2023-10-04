Wolves take to pool for county meet

LAKE ORION — Clarkston divers topped the placing at the Oakland County Girls Swim and Dive Championship last Friday and Saturday.

Jordyn Coin finished in fifth place with a total of 335.15 points after 11 dives. Samantha Carpenter finished with 123. 05 poitns for 26th place.

The team finished the county championships in 27th place with 14 points.

The 200-yard freestyle relay team with Ella Kurmaniak, Marion Walters, Ella Johnson and Calida Brown finished in 22nd place in the time of 1:50.15.

The 200-yard medley relay team with Johnson, Brown, Avery Wood and Bayla Zarzycki finished in 25th place in the time of 2:06.85.

The 400-yard freestyle relay team with Zarzycki, Walters, Brown and Kurmaniak finished in 24th place in the time of 4:05.05.

The Wolves host Ferndale/Harper Woods this Thursday during Senior Night, 6 p.m. They head to the Michigan Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association (MISCA) meet this Friday and Saturday. They host Troy Athens on October 12, 6 p.m. ~WP