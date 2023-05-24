Wolves take win from Highlanders

Clarkston Varsity Baseball closed the week Saturday with a 2-1 win over Birmingham Groves.

Lucas Debell had two runs off his home run hit. Luke Spicer, Ryan Drobot and Logan Brimacombe went 1-for-3 at the bat with a double.

Camden Williamson pitched 3.2 innings, only allowing one run. Mark Boka pitched 2.1 scoreless innings and Hunter Mars pitched the seventh inning for the save.

On Thursday, Clarkston scored five runs in the bottom of the sixth inning against Rochester Adams, 5-3.

The Highlanders were leading in the last game of the three-game series.

Richard Westerman put the Wolves on the board with one run off his hit. Spicer was next to bring in one run.

Witt was up to bat with the bases loaded and had a walk to bring in a runner and tie the game, 3-3.

The bases were still loaded when Luke Evans made his hit at the plate, bringing in two runs to give the Wolves the lead.

Spicer went 2-for-3 with one walk and one RBI. Williamson went 2-for-3. Preston Stout went 1-for-2 with one walk.

Spicer pitched for six innings. Stout finished the nit with no hits, no walks and one strikeout.

They lost to Rochester Adams in game two of the series as the Highlanders ha two runs in the bottom of the ninth inning, 2-1. Carson White shut out the Highlanders in eight innings.

The Wolves lost the first game in the series, 6-4. Stout went 1-for-2 with two RBIs. Payton O’Neil went 1-for-2 and Matthew Pflieger went 1-for-3 with one RBI.

Clarkston (14-12) plays a three-game series against Lake Orion, hosting the second game on Thursday at 4 p.m. and at Lake Orion on Friday, 1:30 p.m.

They wrap the regular season against Flushing on May 31, 4:30 p.m.