Wolves’ track and field splits dual meet at Rochester

Clarkston Boys Track and Field won their OAA Red dual meet against Rochester last week, 88-40.5.

Finishing in the top three to earn points in the track events were: in the 100-meter dash, Micah Chaney in first place in the time of 11.15; Rence Leon-Fountain, second, 11.54; Pierce Peruski, third, 11.58; 200-meter dash, Leon-Fountain, first, 23.76; Peruski, second, 23.81; 400-meter dash, Gabe Van Goor, first, 51.39; 800-meter run, Wendell Childs, first, 1:58.78; Ryan Barnes, second, 2:02.19; 1,600-meter run, Bryce Nowik, first, 4:38.26; 3,200-meter run, Kent Wilson, second, 10:16.18; Sam King, third, 10:29.56; 110-meter hurdles, Aksel Hopkins, first, 16.73; Daniel Hein, third, 17.25; and 300-meter hurdles, Hopkins, second, 44.05.

Finishing in the top three to earn points in field events were: in shot put, Nick Waszczenko, second, 45-02; Benjamin Ankrom, third, 40-08; discus, Waszczenko, first, 147-11; high jump, Cameron Love, first, 5-08; Elijah Chaney, second, 5-06; long jump, Leon-Fountain, first, 21-03.5; and Love, second, 19-07.5.

The Wolves finished in first place in all four relay events. The 400-meter relay team of Peruski, Leon-Fountain, M. Chaney and Mason Sidaway finished in first place in the time of 43.61. The team of M. Chaney, Sidaway, Peruski and Van Goor finished in first place in the 800-meter relay, 1:32.81. The team of Childs, M. Chaney, Nowik and Van Goor finished in first place in the 1,600-meter relay, 3:28.57. The 3,200-meter relay team with Nowik, Barnes, Jaxson Nowik and Joshua Ellingsworth finished in 8:13.62.

The Clarkston Girls Track and Field team lost to Rochester, 84-44.

Finishing in the top three to earn points in the track events were: in the 100-meter dash, Scarlett Keenan finished in third place in the time of 13.12; 200-meter dash, Keenan, third, 27.81; 400-meter dash, Skylar Drinkard, first, 1:02.00; 800-meter, Alexandra Brigham, second, 2:27.99; Addison Brigham, third, 2:37.96; 1,600-meter, Alexandra Brigham, third, 5:21.05; 3,200-meter run, Kendal Russette, second, 13:01.73; Logan Robison, third, 13:20.73; 100-meter hurdles, Caitlin Poterek, first, 16.33; Ashton Webb, second, 18:43; Athena Tedder, third, 18.88; 300-meter hurdles, Poterek, first, 47.88; and Keira Zorski, second, third, 48.01.

Finishing in the top three to earn points in field events were: in shot put, Abby Hasenfratz in second place, 30-00; Aydia Bartz, third, 29-01; discus, Hasenfratz, third, 99-07; and high jump, Carsey Collins, second, 5-02.

For relays, the team of Keenan, Cassandra King, Lily Prainito and Emma Garner finished in first place in the 400-meter relay in the time of 50.99. The team of Poterek, Zorski, Prainito and Drinkard finished in second place in the 800-meter relay, 1:48.74. The team of Poterek, Zorski, Drinkard and Avery DeGrendel finished in second place in the 1,600-meter relay, 4:15.17. The team of A. Brigham, A. Brigham, DeGrendel and Ava Danielson finished in second place, 10:45.58

The Wolves competed in the Farmington Invitational on Saturday. The boys team took fourth place with 44 points and the girls team finished in 12th place with 22 points.

The boys finished in first place in two relay events. In the 1,600-meter relay, the team of Wendell Childs, Micah Chaney, Bryce Nowik and Gabe Van Goor finished in the time of 3:22.07 for the top spot. In the 3,200-meter relay, the team of B. Nowik, Joshua Ellingsworth, Jaxon Nowik and Ryan Barnes finished in 7:57.38.

For the girls, Allison Thurman finished in first place in the 100-meter dash for wheelchair, in the time of 42.34.

Clarkston competes in the OAA Red-White Championships at Rochester Adams this Friday, 2 p.m.

