Wolves unstoppable in holiday tournament

By Wendi Reardon Price

Clarkston News Sports Writer

Bloomfield Hills — Clarkston Varsity Hockey won the Cranbrook Thanksgiving Tourney going undefeated during their two games last Friday and Saturday.

They opened the tournament with a 8-2 win over Salem on Friday.

Head Coach Nathan Bryer contributed the victory to the players doing little things throughout the game.

“It’s hard for a team like Salem to get momentum back when we are doing the little things – getting in their zone, chipping away at the pucks,” he said. “It’s big even for the momentum. It was getting out of our zone and getting into their zone. We always call it on our team the fun zone where we allow kids to make plays and be hockey players. We did a good job of getting it out of our zone and playing in their zone.”

Clarkston opened the game with a goal from junior Evan Adams off an assist from senior Theo Walker on a power play. They built their lead to 2-0 with 5:19 left in the first period with a goal from sophomore Trey Damian, with assists from sophomore George Walker and senior Dutch Snyder.

The Wolves scored two more in the second period from junior Owen Croston and Snyder.

With 12 seconds remaining in the period, Salem scored their first goal off a shot from senior Colin Kelley.

Less than a minute into the final period, junior Quinn Farrell put another one in the net for Clarkston.

The next goal came with 4:17 remaining in the game from sophomore Eric Wade. Less than 30 seconds later, Farrell scored again, putting the score 7-2.

Senior Devon Collis closed the night with the final goal with 36 seconds left on the clock when he shot behind the goalie and into the corner of the net.

Collis and Snyder each had one goal and one assist for the game.

Theo Walker finished the night with three assists. Junior Logan Golub had two assists. Senior Blake Botterill, junior Brady Earing, junior Brendan Rhodes, sophomore Frank Stanek, sophomore Ron Wade and freshman Ryan Wilford had one assist each.

“Our strength as a team is our depth,” Bryer said. “Again up and down our line up a lot of different guys scored and had points which is huge. If you can four lines moving in the right direction that is our strength this year is playing with our depth.”

Sophomore Calum Hunter had 16 saves in the net.

Bryer added defense and Hunter were good for the day.

“We defended well,” he said. “Our guys understand our systems. They play into them. Then, we got big saves from Calum. It was a good game all around in the D-zone.”

The win put them against Detroit Country Day on Saturday, who had won their game against Cranbrook, 8-1.

“Excited to play,” said Bryer before the game. “They are a good team. They are going to be good. They are going to work play 51 minutes. They are a very well coached team. They are not going to make mistakes and they are not going to give us freebies. We are going to have to work for everything.”

The Wolves did work and came away with a 5-4 win.

Croston led with two goals. Golub, Collis and Theo Walker each scored one goal. Botterill had two assists. Senior Tyler Wilford, Stanek, Farrell and Collis each had one assist.

Clarkston made 44 shots on the goal. Hartner had 20 saves in the net.

The Wolves (4-0) host Birmingham Unified (2-0) this Thursday at Detroit Skating Club, 888 Denison Court in Bloomfield Hills, 6 p.m.