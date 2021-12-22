Wolves, Wildcats come together for community

BY WENDI REARDON PRICE

Clarkston News Sports Writer

It was a win for both blue and gold teams on Friday night as the Clarkston Girls Basketball program raised over $2,000 for the Oxford community.

The Wolves also supported the Wildcats wearing Oxford Strong T-shirts in support of the community who lost four teenagers and had seven injured during a shooting at Oxford High School, Nov. 30. Oxford has dedicated their winter season to Hana St. Juliana, No. 52, one of the students killed in the shooting.

The varsity team finished the night with a 59-45 win. Clarkston Girls Varsity Basketball Head Coach Aaron Goodnough added it was good to host Oxford.

“They played very hard. I give them a lot of credit in the world. They played very hard and they are short handed for any number of reasons and they played great. I was happy for the girls for that reason,” he said.

Senior Maddy Skorupski started the varsity game with two baskets in the first minute before Miranda Wyniemko from Oxford put two points on the board.

The Wildcats cut the gap to one point with a point from the free throw line with four minutes to go, 6-5.

Junior Keira Tolmie responded with a 3-point shot before Oxford scored their own three points, closing the lead back to one point.

Junior Anna Thomas and Skorupski scored the next two baskets to widen the lead for the Wolves.

The Wolves finished the first quarter with a basket from sophomore Wiley Gibbs off an pass from Skorupski with five seconds left, putting the score 15-10.

“We came out okay to start,” said Goodnough. “Then, we just fizzled in the second half. We are still green. We still have so much to learn. We are just sloppy at times and it showed.”

Skorupski led with 25 points. Senior Izzy Hadley had ten points and junior Keira Tolmie had six points with one 3-pointer.

“Maddy was great,” said Goodnough, adding Thomas and sophomore Emily Valencia had a great night. “Anna really battled well. She’s like our big.”

The Wolves will take a pause on games during the holiday break but will continue to practice.

“They know they have a break coming. But they know we are going to practice during the holiday break with some days off. It’s going to be a lot of shooting and cleaning up a lot of the things we are having issues with,” said Goodnough. “We start out the beginning of the year against West Bloomfield so it’s not like you can come out slow.”

Freshman and JV won their games over Oxford. Freshman posted a 41-38 win with Keira Zorski leading with 20 points. Claire Walker led the JV team in their 54-33 win.

The Lakers host Clarkston on Tuesday, Jan. 4. Then, the Wolves head to Southfield Arts & Technology on Friday, Jan. 7. JV plays at 5:30 p.m., varsity follows.