Wolves wrap ‘23 regular season on courts

Clarkston Girls Varsity Tennis were busy playing four matches in a row last week and swept all four matches including West Bloomfield, 8-0, last Thursday.

Highlights included sophomores Kate Ketzler and Ginger Robinson on Doubles No. 2 team won all four matches and only gave up five games all week.

Freshman Lana Sloan and sophomore Ava Henkel on Doubles No. 3 gave up only seven games in their four matches

The Wolves finished in first place in the East vs West Invitational at West Ottawa, May 6, dropping only three of 27 matches all day.

Standout performers included sophomore Charlotte Partchenko at Singles No. 4, undefeated on the season, besting other top schools: Troy, Bloomfield Hills, Seaholm, and Pioneer.

“Charlotte is a driven, focused player,” said Nikole Carlson, assistant coach. “She’s commanding her matches, putting thought into the construction of each point and dominating her competition.”

She added senior Maddy Gurn and junior Lauren Sielinski, Doubles No. 1, are a team to watch.

“One doubles is tough competition, and the two of them step up week after week,” Carlson said. “Maddy hits the fuzz right off the ball, and Lauren has some of the quickest hands at the net.

“This team is getting better every day, playing at a very high level and facing challenges with determination and maturity on the court,” she continued. “Best of all, they’re having fun together and that’s what this is all about.”

The Wolves compete in the MHSAA Division 1 Girls Tennis Regional 7 on Thursday held at Lakeland and Milford high schools.

* * *

Clarkston Girls JV Tennis had their last round of invitationals last weekend with 23 girls playing at six locations across southeast Michigan.

The Doubles No. 3 team with Evan Ryan and Grace Conlen had wins over Groves, Seaholm and Bloomfield Hills.

“They played their best tennis,” said Nicole Carlson, assistant coach. “Evan was very aggressive at the net, and Grace was hitting great angles with her serve returns.”

The Doubles No. 4 team with Ella Hynes an Diana Marshall finished in second place in their division with a comeback win over Troy in the semifinals.

“Ella and Diana adapted to their opponents well, making adjustments that ended up giving them the edge in their victories,” said Carlson. “Both girls wanted to win and it was evident in their play today. Great turnout for Clarkston.”