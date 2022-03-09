Wrapping the season on the slopes

Clarkston Varsity Ski teams finished the season at Boyne Mountain, Feb. 28 during the MHSAA Division 1 State Championship.

The girls tied for third place with an overall score of 97 with 47 from Slalom races and 50 from Giant Slalom races.

Courtney Bayley led in the Slalom finishing in fourth place in the time of 1:06.27 after two runs. Phoebe Savoie finished in eighth place in the time of 1:07.78; Lyndsey Nicosia, 16th, 1:09.72; Cameron Brosky, 19th, 1:12.00; and Trisha Verbeke, 20th, 1:12.26.

Sydney Thomas led the Giant Slalom race finishing in eighth place in the time of 1:08.32. Bayley finished in tenth place, 1:08.96; Savoie, 12th, 1:09.83; Nicosia, 20th, 1:11.28; Brosky, 22nd, 1:11.73; and Madeline Leithauser, 25th, 1:11.96.

The boys finished in fifth place with an overall score 199 with 80 from Giant Slalom and 119 from Slalom.

Luke Farella led in the Giant Slalom finishing in eighth place in the time of 1:04.67 after two runs. Noah Ostheimer finished in 13th place in the time of 1:05.39; Sawyer Haiss, 27th, 1:08.65; Everett Baetens, 32nd, 1:09.73; Max Ashley, 38th, 1:11.53; and Jeremy Nord, 39th, 1:11.61.

Farella led in the Slalom finishing in ninth place in the time of 1:04.81; Ostheimer, 18th, 1:08.97; and Ashley, 37th, 1:28.05.