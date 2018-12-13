15 years for Stuff-A-Bus food drive

Clarkston bus drivers are ready for the Christmas season with their annual Stuff-A-Bus. Photo by Phil Custodio

BY PHIL CUSTODIO

Clarkston News Editor

Clarkston bus drivers started their annual Stuff-A-Bus for Lighthouse 15 years ago because they saw a need for it in the children they transported every day.

“We still see it. It’s heartbreaking,” said Juanita Gilbert, who has helped organize the all-volunteer food drive all 15 years. “It’s always a traditional thing, to do good for the someone.”

“We want to give back, and help the kids and people in the community,” said Tina Fay, organizer.

Stuff-A-Bus started with one bus at a single location. This year, it will be at three – Neiman’s Family market, 7121 Dixie Highway; Kroger’s, 5990 Sashabaw Road; and Flagstar Bank, 5720 Sashabaw Road, this weekend, Dec. 15-16, from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

“We want to thank administration for allowing us to do this, along with Neiman’s Family Market, Kroger’s, and Flagstar Bank,” Fay said.

About 12-14 volunteers each day at each location will help out during the weekend, then they will deliver the donations to Lighthouse on Dixie Highway on Dec. 17, with help from Clarkston life skills students.

Clarkston Transportation Department employs 69 people, with 804 years experience – 667 for bus drivers, 115 for office and mechanics, and 22 for bus aides. Their 54 buses and 30 shuttles transport 4,500 students each day, with 4,300 bus stops.

Lighthouse wish list for donations include canned soups, fruits, vegetables, and meats, peanut butter, jelly, boxed potatoes, mac-and-cheese, beans, snacks, and other non-perishable food, as well as paper products, laundry detergent, diapers, soap, shampoo, toys, and other personal care items for babies, adults, and seniors.

Check Lighthouseoakland.org or call 248-972-1492 for more donation information.