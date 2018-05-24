32-1 Wolves head into last week before districts

BY WENDI REARDON PRICE

Clarkston News Sports Writer

It was a tough night at Oxford but Clarkston hitters succeeded in walking away with the OAA Red Championship, last Thursday.

“Oxford was a war which we expected,” said Clarkston Varsity Softball Head Coach Don Peters. “They are a really good team and we will see. We have another big game with them next week. We are going to work really hard and see what happens.”

The Wildcats won the first game, 3-0, and they opened the second game with one run but a hit from Paige Blevins changed it when she hit a grand slam in the first inning.

“It broke that second game open,” Peters said of the 11-1 Clarkston victory.

He added defense made nice plays especially Hannah Chadwell on third base and Nyah Ansel and Abbey Barta in the outfield.

“Nyah and Abbey made some really nice catches,” Peters said.

The Wolves posted two wins in the University of Michigan tournament with a 5-0 win over St. Clair and a 10-2 win over Saline on Friday.

“We played St. Clair which is state ranked and did well,” said Peters.

Abbey Tolmie and Blevins had two RBIs each and Sierra Kersten had one RBI. Tolmie and Hannah Cady had three hits and Kersten had two hits.

The girls had five runs in the third inning against Saline and scored four in the fifth inning.

Kersten and Anna Skvarce had two RBIs and Blevins had one RBI. Cady and Mary Gallagher had two hits each.

The Wolves opened the week with two wins over Goodrich, 9-1 and 18-4.

“They have some pretty good athletes,” said Peters. “We have a connection there – one of our coaches played with one of their coaches and we know a lot of their players. It’s always fun, a neighborly game.”

Goodrich opened the first game with a home run off their first batter.

Clarkston took the lead during the bottom of the first inning as Abbey Tolmie took advantage of the catcher running for the ball as she ran home to tie the game. Abbey Barta brought in one run off her first hit of the night to put the score, 2-1.

The Wolves struck again at the bottom of the fifth inning, scoring seven runs as Ansel hit a triple bringing in two RBIs and Olivia Gilmore hit a double to bring in one run. Kersten had one RBIs and Tolmie closed the inning with two runs off her hit.

“They are playing really well defensively and the pitching is really solid as a group with Olivia Warrington, Abbey Barta and Abbey Tolmie,” Peters said.

The Wolves (32-1) take on another state-ranked team this Thursday as they head to Macomb Dakota. They play Richmond next Tuesday as they prepare for the district playoffs scheduled for June 2 at Clarkston High School at 12 p.m. and final at 2 p.m.