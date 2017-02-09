Action on the ice





Icers posted two losses last week against Royal Oak and Bay Area Reps.

They opened the week hosting Royal Oak on Thursday during a 9-1 loss.

Junior Brent Bachusz scored the lone goal with 44 seconds remaining in the first period, putting the score 1-2. Sophomore Alex Carlson and junior Gage Stamper assisted on the goal.

Royal Oak scored three goals in a span of a minute halfway through the second period. Bachusz and junior Austin James led in the ten shots on the goal before the period ended with the Ravens in the lead 7-1.

The Wolves celebrated their two seniors Gavyn Eisert and Carson Helsel during the night.

The boys lost to Bay Area Reps during the Fraser tournament on Saturday, 5-1. Jackson Cotter scored the Wolves lone goal in the first period with seven minutes remaining. Bachusz assisted on the goal.

The Wolves host Portage Central this Friday at Detroit Skating Club at 6:30 p.m. They head to Lakeland Ice Arena on Saturday to take on West Bloomfield, 8 p.m.