Advanced Disposal takes over for Smith’s

BY PHIL CUSTODIO

Clarkston News Editor

Advanced Disposal is joining the Clarkston community, taking over Smith’s Disposal and Recycling this past week.

“Our people have been putting in long hours during the initial transition,” said Gregg Asciutto, site manager. “We’re pleased to be here, pleased to work with a quality company and quality group of people – we’re very pleased with the quality and condition of the facility. We’re happy to be of service to the community and our customers.”

A notification letter written by District Manager Kelly Rooney and going out to customers this week commits the company to continued quality service.

“The Advanced Disposal/Smith’s Disposal and Recycling team is also committed to maintaining the strong and meaningful relationships we’ve developed over the years with our many community partners,” Rooney said. “Please expect future logo updates on your invoices and company communications, contact information and online payment. Any future changes that may occur will happen as an effort to increase the quality and efficiency of your service, or to remain in compliance with regulatory requirements. Together, we thank you for your business and commitment to a cleaner and greener community.”

Smith’s Disposal’s, located at 5750 Terex, just off Andersonville Road, has been a significant supporter of community events and groups over the years, including Clarkston High School Senior All-Night Party, Mt. Zion Church raffle, Clarkston Area Optimist Club, Independence Township Fire Department, Little League baseball teams in Clarkston and Waterford, and Clarkston Area Chamber of Commerce.

Advanced Disposal pledges to continue the community support.

“Smith’s Disposal and Recycling has been a family owned company operating in northern Oakland County since 1981. For decades, we’ve placed the highest priorities on excellent service to our customers and meaningful involvement in our community,” Rooney said. “We are proud that we can continue pursuing these priorities with Advanced Disposal, a company that commits itself to service first, and recognizes the importance of local involvement.”

“We’re still here, and we’re still committed to the community,” said Lisa Bridger, office manager with Smith’s who is continuing with Advanced Disposal.

Advanced Disposal is a publicly traded company based out of Ponte Vedra, Fla., providing collection, transfer, disposal and recycling operations to more than 200,000 commercial customers and 2.8 million residential customers from Michigan to Florida.

For more information, visit www.AdvancedDisposal.com.