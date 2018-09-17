Andrea SHELTON-BROWN

SHELTON-BROWN, Andrea; of Clarkston; September 16, 2018; age 34; mother of Darian Henry; daughter of Barry (Cheryl) Shelton & Lisa Shepard-Kadlec; sister of Aaron (Shannon) Shelton & Lindsay (Drew) McCracken; step-sister of Olivia & Alicia Bassett; niece of Richard (Cindy) Evans, cousin of Jason, Brian & David; granddaughter of Bobbie (the late Noble) Shelton & C.W. (Beverly) Shepard; preceded in death by her grandmother Vernita Voikos. A private memorial gathering will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) or to the Children’s Center of Wayne County. Arrangements entrusted to the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com