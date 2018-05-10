Athletes of The Week: ‘Dawgs finish strong

For the third consecutive year, Clarkston Riverdawgs 10U made it to the championship game during the annual Clarkston Classic, April 27-29.

The game against Zappen was tied going into the fourth inning, 3-3, when the Dawgs fell short on offense with the tying run at the plate in the sixth.

Despite the loss, the Dawgs’ efforts were tremendous as they had seven hits collected and shared amongst seven players: Beau Jacobsen, Trevor Theuer, Cole Duhaime, Grey Klein, Ethan Kern, Gavin Bond, Brody Denver. Defensively neither team committed a single error in the field.

The Dawgs had some gem defensively with an over the shoulder double play catch by Easton Momrik and a key catch towards the end of the game in right field by Andrew Caldwell. Tanner Mazich charged the team by receiving four strikeouts from starter Duhaime and being a pure backstop at catcher.

The team’s offense was led by Mazich and Duhaime with seven hits, following up with Theuer and Denver with five each.

Within 40 hits, six of them were doubles shared by Duhaime with four and Momrik and Kern with one each. The Dawgs had 34 runs during the tournament.

The pitching was led with wins by Kern, Bond, and Duhaime and three saves were collected in total by Jacobsen with two and Caldwell with one. Also, supporting the pitching staff were Mazich and Momrik.

“Each boy on our team contributed defensively and offensively multiple times which says a lot about their work ethic in the winter,” said Coach Luke Momrik. “We have prided ourselves this year to play as a team and we accomplished that goal as we all backed each other up inning by inning. To say each team played flawless defensively at a 10U level is a tremendous accomplishment for both teams. The team we played was well-coached and showed great sportsmanship from their players and families. These are the games our boys will remember for many years to come. I and the coaching staff are glad to be a part of it.”

For more information about the Riverdawgs, please visit www.riverdawgs.org.