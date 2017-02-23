Athletes of the Week: Leaders on the court





BY CHRISTINE ROGERS

Special to The Clarkston News

This year’s Clarkston Girls Varsity Basketball senior class includes three amazing athletes who have contributed on the court and who will go on to do great things.

After coaching all three as eighth graders, I was lucky to watch them grow into fine young people of which the entire Clarkston community can be proud.

Mary McKillop impresses me with her hard work and commitment to improving the community.

Mary leads by example through her dedication and serves as a positive role model in the way she conducts herself. She is passionate about advocacy and is very active in seeking ways to expand opportunities for others, whether through working with younger students in Maker Girl Mania or as an advocate in her school.

In the classroom, Mary earned a 3.77 GPA and has yet to decide between Michigan State University and Ohio State University. In addition, she was selected to be the student writer for The Clarkston News. It is this drive to better, not only herself but those around her, that will lead to Mary’s success and her positive impact on the future.

Kristen Page exemplifies determination and leadership. Kristen is the glue that holds the team together; leading both emotionally and vocally as captain.

Fighting a knee injury most of the last two seasons, Kristen refuses to give in to the pain or even sit on the sidelines, playing through it to help her team be successful. She has become our defensive stopper and a calming presence on offense.

Off the court Kristen maintains a 3.98 GPA, is active in LEAD, and plays her true love, soccer, year-round. This fall she will continue her education and soccer career at Adrian. This unfaltering determination to accomplish what she wants, overcoming all obstacles, will serve her well.

Nora Storey is the definition of selflessness. The behind-the-scenes dedication to this team is both impressive and admirable.

Nora is always the first one to practice. No matter what needs to be done; whether lowering the baskets, motivating the team to play through adversity, or working hardest in the drills to make teammates better, Nora is willing to do it without complaint. A program cannot succeed without players willing to work quietly day in and day out for the good of the team, in this way Nora has helped us too many times to count.

In school Nora excels in the IB program and earned a 3.4 GPA despite the intense rigor of the curriculum. Outside of school, Nora loves to draw and seek authentic self expression through poetry. Nora chose Coastal Carolina for the fall, where a degree in Marine Biology will lead to a career researching sharks. Nora is a true teammate and these qualities guarantee future success.

All of these players have set high goals and expectations for themselves I am very excited to watch their continued success and see what paths they choose to make the world a better place.

Christine Rogers is head coach for the Lady Wolves Varsity Basketball team.