Clarkston-area Backyard Birders Club meets at 7 p.m., March 28, at The Gateway.

Topics will include spotting migrating warblers at Point Pelee in Canada, building bluebird nesting boxes at Bittersweet Farms on Allen Road, information from Michigan Songbird Protection Coalition about possible hunting of sandhill cranes and mourning doves, sharing reports of sightings in local backyards, bird feeding in the spring, hummingbirds with member Phil Reid, and suggestions for future meetings.