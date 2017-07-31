Barbara Anne HOSCILA

HOSCILA, Barbara Anne; of Suttons Bay formerly of Elk Rapids; July 9, 2017; age 78; wife of Fred Hoscila, D.D.S., M.S. for 59 years; mother of Lisa (Kip, D.D.S.) Litton, Esq., Amy (late Marty) Rice & Timothy Hoscila; also survived by 5 grandchildren: Tara, Emily, Nicholas, Savanah, Michael & 4 great grandchildren: Abigail, Allyana, Erica, Caleb. Barbara assisted at her husband’s orthodontist practice in Warren & Lapeer and as secretary at the Utica School System. She was a member at St. Michaels Catholic Church. Memorial Service Saturday, August 5th at 12:30 p.m. at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston where friends may visit at 11:30 a.m. Memorials may be made to Munson Hospice or Cystic Fibrosis Foundation

