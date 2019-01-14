Bernadine M. FRANKLIN (MOORE)

FRANKLIN (MOORE), Bernadine M.; of Waterford; Jan. 14, 2019; age 85; mother of Katherine (late James) Dafoe & Kris (Ladessia) Franklin; 7 grandchildren & 2 great grandchildren; like a mother to Nancy (Tom) Foltz; preceded in death by children Kevin Franklin & Kellie Terryah. Bernadine retired from Pontiac Osteopathic Hospital as Director of Housekeeping. Visiting Wednesday 4:00pm at Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston with a memorial service at 5:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com