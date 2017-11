Beverly Ann PITTMAN

PITTMAN, Beverly Ann; of Clarkston formerly of Waterford & Buford, GA; October 30, 2017; age 74; mother of Dennis (Lisa) Pittman & Ann Thompson; grandmother “nana” of Kristin Sweet, Tamara Pittman, Taylor Sweet, Zachary McCann & Jacob McCann; great nana of Kingston, Karcyn & Julian; preceded in death by her daughters Shelley Pittman & Debra Sweet. Beverly retired from General Motors. Memorial Service Wednesday, November 8, 2017 at 11:00 am at Williams Lake Church of the Nazarene. Inurnment Crescent Hills Cemetery, Waterford. Arrangements entrusted to Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Memorials may be made to Williams Lake Church of the Nazarene.

