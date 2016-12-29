Beverly Ann TITSWORTH

TITSWORTH, Beverly Ann; formerly of Waterford; December 28, 2016; age 89. Preceded in death by her husband Willis; loving mother of David (Lois) Tiesworth, Lynne (Fred) Smith, Tom (Cynthia Yoon) Titsworth and Wendy (Brad) Berbas; proud grandma “Mimi” of Aaron (Kara) Tiesworth, Kenneth Tiesworth, Katherine (Kirk) Covey, Tiffany (Larry) Buzan, Tara Smith, Daniel Smith, Jennifer Titsworth, Stephanie Titsworth, Alicia Berbas, Jared Berbas; step grandma of Suzane (Nick) Leisure and Andrew Smith; great grandma of 10. Interment Hunter’s Creek Cemetery, Lapeer. Beverly retired in 1985 as a telephone operator for Bell Telephone for over 40 years. She loved to travel and was especially fond of her trip to the Holy Land. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. Private family services have been held. Online Guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com