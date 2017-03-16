Cagers seal district round; take down Cougars in regional semifinals





BY WENDI REARDON PRICE

Clarkston News Sports Writer

The Wolves cheered as they held up the MHSAA Boys Basketball District crown after their 65-7 victory over Waterford Kettering last Friday.

“It was a good game,” said Dan Fife, head coach for Clarkston Boys Varsity Basketball. “Our kids came ready to play. I never look at records – just who they are and what is their opportunity. If we don’t shoot well or if we have an injury – things happen so I don’t get too high on the highs. Kettering played hard and competed.”

“We came out and played hard from the get-go,” added junior Foster Loyer. “We came into tonight knowing it had to be our preparation game. We knew we had to come out and take care of business. From the tip off we came out and did what we needed to do.”

Sophomore Taylor Currie jumped for the ball at tip off and passed it to his teammates. Within 12 seconds Loyer scored the first two points, starting a 23-point run for the boys.

Through the first quarter Loyer and senior Dylan Alderson scored one field goal a piece and had 19 combined points between them.

The Captains scored with 1:20 remaining in the quarter putting the score, 23-2.

The Wolves kept the momentum going into the second quarter starting with a steal and basket from Loyer. A few seconds later Alderson scored his second field goal for the game off a pass from junior Demond Mills-Bradley.

The first half closed with a 3-pointer from Loyer and a steal and basket from Mills-Bradley in the last 50 seconds to put the score, 46-5.

With the point difference the second half opened with a running clock which gave the Wolves an opportunity to put more players in the game.

“We love seeing guys get off the bench and contribute,” junior CJ Robinson smiled. “They support us all through the season in practice and help making us better. When we have a chance we like to get them out there. Seeing them score like that is very satisfying to see.”

Senior John Chrenka scored four points and junior Tieler Houston shot a field goal to close the game. Seniors Shayan Ghadamabadi, Raymond Pistonetti and junior Tristen Mysen scored two points each.

Loyer led the team with 23 points and Alderson added 15 points while both scored two field goals. Currie scored six points, Mills-Bradley had four points and Robinson shot a 3-pointer.

The Wolves (22-1) defeated Lake Orion in the semifinal round of districts with a 73-33 win to get to their fourth consecutive district win and 28th in the last 32 years.. Loyer led with 22 points and had eight assists and five steals. Robinson scored 16 points and had seven rebounds and six steals.

“Each team showed us a little something different so we could go in practice the next day and make adjustments,” said Loyer. “Ultimately we just prepared to take care of our team as a whole. We have to go into each game worried about us and not who we are playing.”

“We focused on the little things each game,” Alderson added. “We had to take it one step each game to get to the regionals.”

The Wolves avenged last year’s season ender as they defeated Macomb Dakota on Monday in the regional semifinals, 68-48. Loyer led with 31 points and Alderson had 18.

“It should be tough,” said Robinson before the game. “We have been hearing this game since the start of the season. If we brush up on a few things in practice this weekend we should be ready.”

“We are well-prepared for this game,” Alderson added.

The Cougars won the jump but it was Loyer who scored first to put the Wolves on the boards. Loyer added another point from the free throw line and Robinson scored on a 3-pointer to put the boys up 6-0 less than three minutes into the game.

Macomb Dakota shot two field goals to tie the score at the 4:40 mark. The jumped to the lead and the first quarter ended with Cougars in the lead 15-13 after Loyer hit a field goal with no time remaining.

Loyer opened the second quarter with two points to tie the score. A basket from junior Nick Wells and a 3-pointer from Alderson helped boost the Wolves on the scoreboard. The boys continued to add more points including a 3-pointer from Wells and another one from Loyer.

The Wolves finished the first half with a 37-24 lead.

The Wolves face Stoney Creek in the regional finals on Wednesday at Grand Blanc High School, 7 p.m.

The winner moves on to play in the MHSAA Boys Basketball Quarterfinal 4 next Tuesday held at Davison High School, 7 p.m.