With heavy hearts we mourn the loss of a loving, caring, sweet woman. Chrisanthi Livieratos of Waterford, passed away June 25, 2018, at the age of 84. Born June 1, 1934 in Favatata, Lixouri, Greece the daughter of the late Nicholas and Aspasia Drakodidias. Beloved wife of Spyros Livieratos for 57 years; loving mother of Dr. Maria (David) Livieratos-Dobbins of Clarkston, Denise (Michael) Carmean of Clarkston and Dr. Emily (Steve)Vogel of Marina Del Rey, CA; adoring grandmother of Dr. Cassandra (Harrison), Nicholas, Alexandra and Katherine; great grandmother of Hinrich; dear sister of Gerasimos and Kaite (Nicholas); preceded in death by 2 brothers and 3 sisters. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and extended family living in Greece. She was a faithful member of St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Bloomfield Hills. Chrisanthi enjoyed nurturing her family, gardening, cooking, crocheting and knitting. The majority of her livelihood was raising her 3 daughters and caring for her grandchildren. Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m. Friday June 29, 2018, at St. George Greek Orthodox Church (43816 Woodward Ave. Bloomfield Hills). Burial will follow at All Saints Cemetery, Waterford. Family will receive friends Thursday from 5-9 p.m. with at Trisagion service at 7:00 p.m. at COATS FUNERAL HOME-CLARKSTON,8909 Dixie Hwy, Clarkston. Memorial donations may be directed to the American Diabetes Association or St. George Greek Orthodox Church. To send a condolence, please visit www.CoatsFuneralHome.com